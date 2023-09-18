New England Patriots links 9/18/23 - Week 2 Overreaction Monday: O-line issues stifle offense

TEAM TALK
- Post Game Notes: Patriots-Dolphins. Christian Gonzalez records first NFL interception, Mac Jones completes 30 passes for second straight week. Brendan Schooler records first career blocked field goal, Matt Judon starts a sack streak, rookie K Chad Ryan connected on first career field goal with a 49-yarder. More.
- Gamebook: Full Dolphins at Patriots stats.
- Evan Lazar’s Game Observations: Eight takeaways from the Patriots loss. Play of the game: Brendan Schooler blocks 49-yard field goal; Pats’ offense continues to be at a talent disadvantage at the playmaker positions; More.
- Mike Dussault’s Keys from the Patriots loss: Miami opens scoring, Turnover problems persist, Blocked field goal provides brief spark; More.
- Post Game Quotes: Patriots and Dolphins.
- Post Game Pressers: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones - Matthew Judon - Deatrich Wise - Hunter Henry - David Andrews.
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian isn’t ready to pile dirt over the Patriots just yet, even if there’s no Tom Brady to rescue them.
- Mike Reiss points out the Patriots are 0-2 for the first time since 2001, ending the NFL’s longest streak.
- Taylor Kyles’ Takeaways from the 24-17 loss: Offense fails to overcome thin margin for error; Mac Jones’ 4th quarter performance a bright spot; Defense struggles in 1st half but (mostly) dominates 2nd half; More.
- Alex Barth shares 8 takeaways from Sunday night’s loss: Lack of offense leaves Pats short again. Offensive line struggles continue; Missing Jonathan Jones; More.
- Chris Mason gives us 10 Patriots takeaways from the loss. 1. Offensive line woeful.
- Sophie Weller’s Patriots-Dolphins Takeaways: Defense shows up, but offense can’t wake up once again; More.
- Matt Vautour explains why mediocre might be a worse fate than terrible. The Patriots aren’t good enough to contend for anything and aren’t bad enough to rebuild.
- Chris Mason says that for Mac Jones and the Patriots, close isn’t good enough anymore.
- Nick O’Malley highlights Matt Judon after the loss: “I know we lost. I know it looks bad. You’re (0-2). You start (0-2). But this is not a bad team.”
- Karen Guregian notes Demario Douglas didn’t take another snap on offense after the rookie WR had the ball punched out in the first quarter. “It’s lesson you gotta learn,” Douglas said of his fumble. “Whenever I get back in, I’ll make it count for sure.”
- Mark Daniels describes the scene inside the locker room after the loss. Mac Jones and his Patriots teammates showed a variety of emotions.
NATIONAL NEWS
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Week 2: Big questions, risers, fallers and takeaways. At 0-2, are the Patriots in trouble? Stock down after the loss: Offensive line. The inability to consistently open holes in the running game against a Dolphins’ defense that surrendered 233 rushing yards in the opener was telling.
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Week 2 Takeaways: Ravens may be favorites in NFL’s best division; Plus, Micah Parsons is making an incredible impact in Dallas, the Bills’ demise was greatly exaggerated, the Dolphins are a better QB incubator than the Patriots right now and much more.
- Around The NFL (NFL.com) Week 2: What we learned from Sunday’s games. Patriots: Pats mistakes leave points on board. The Patriots largely negated Tyreek Hill’s impact Sunday by limiting him to just 40 yards — a much different finish than his Week 1 215-yard total — but the Dolphins found ways to score nevertheless. Raheem Mostert alone had 121 total rushing yards (6.7 yards per carry), including a 43-yard TD in the fourth quarter that ultimately made the difference.
- Matt Verderame (SI) NFL Week 2 Recap: What we learned about every team, game-by-game. What it means for Patriots: New England has to find a creative way to get explosive plays. Mac Jones was 31-of-42 passing, but for only 231 yards (5.5 YPA). Needing to walk down the field is a tough task against any good defense, and it’s something the Patriots are forced to do without much speed on the outside. New England managed just 288 yards while turning the ball over twice.
- Mike Tanier (The Messenger) Monday Walkthrough: On the Cardinals, tanking and that (Cole) Strange ending to Patriots-Dolphins in NFL Week 2; Plus, Falcons praise, Burrow’s woes, premature Lions hype, sizing up the undefeateds and asking Mother Nature the tough questions
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL Week 2 overreactions, reality checks: The Jets need to move on from Zach Wilson in order to make the playoffs; More.
- Will Brinson (CBS Sports) Sorting the Sunday Pile, Week 2: Brandon Staley seat scorching hot after 0-2 Chargers start, Bills rebound big.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: Week 2: Too-early power rankings, Rodgers’ recovery, and great days of Week 2
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) NFL Week 2 winners and losers.
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Patriots vs. Dolphins takeaways: Raheem Mostert runs wild as Miami holds off New England comeback bid.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Sunday Night Football: Dolphins beat Patriots 24-17, improve to 2-0.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Matthew Judon: We’re not a bad team, but can’t have the slow starts.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) ‘Monday Night Football’ doubleheader: Why are there two games in Week 2?
