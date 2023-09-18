Wide receiver Demario Douglas benched in loss after first quarter fumble

The New England Patriots ran 16 total plays on their first two offensive drives Sunday night against the Miami Dolphins. Rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas was on the field for six of those.

Unfortunately for Douglas, his sixth snap was his final offensive play of the game.

On a third-and-seven, Douglas ran a crisp angle route from a stack alignment. After hauling in the reception, Douglas showcased his stop-start ability by quickly changing directions and saw nothing but green grass ahead of him.

What he failed to see, however, was linebacker Bradley Chubb behind him who was able to punch the ball loose for a fumble.

“When I turned to go to the right and seen the end zone, kind of got excited and forgot about the people that's coming from behind,” Douglas explained postgame. “Just pulled my arm and let the ball go.”

After the fumble, Douglas did not see another offensive snap for the rest of the game - something he expected when he returned to the sideline.

“Yeah, most definitely,” he said. “[Ball security is] the No. 1 thing.”

Patriots head Coach Bill Belichick was asked about the situation postgame: “Look, we had a lot of production on offense. [DeVante] Parker had a good day. [Mike] Gesicki had a good day. Hunter [Henry] had a good day, JuJu [Smith-Schuster], KB [Kendrick Bourne]. So, you know, a lot of good players. Can’t play everybody.”

It was a questionable decision to leave the rookie on the sideline, as Douglas has quickly proven to be perhaps New England’s most dynamic weapon.

Moving forward without him, the Patriots heavily lived in their 12 personnel package with tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki. While they did end two drives in touchdowns, New England’s offense struggled to move the ball overall or get any production after the catch from their offensive players.

Douglas, meanwhile, picked up 19 yards on his two receptions - proving to be a tough tackle for Dolphins defenders.

“It’s going to happen,” Mac Jones said of Douglas’ fumble. “Young players, you know, there’s going to be mistakes. But for him, it’s a learning experience for all of us. And myself included with the interception. You can’t have the turnovers. Got to work on it, address the situation, and then get better at it.

“So for him, you know, I told him, just keep your head up and, you know, just practice every day holding onto the ball, people hitting at it, things you can do to get better.”

Douglas was already seen practicing his ball security during the game, as he held onto a football on the sideline that was given to him by Ty Montgomery.

Rookie Demario Douglas wouldn't let go of the football on the bench after his fumble



Going forward, the rookie believes this will only benefit him.

“I feel like this definitely helped me,” Douglas said. “Just know how the speed of the game, everybody coming to that ball. For me, I just need to make sure my awareness is higher.

“I hate that it happened in the game, but its what I needed. I know to be more aware now.”