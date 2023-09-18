3 winners and 2 losers from the Patriots’ loss to the Dolphins

The New England Patriots dropped their Week 2 match to the Miami Dolphins 24-17 Sunday night. Here is who caught our eye for better or worse upon live viewing,

Winner: QB Mac Jones. Despite failing to again complete another comeback, it was another promising effort from quarterback Mac Jones. While Jones did have an ill-advised interception in scoring range, he made several strong plays on two scoring drives which featured a handful of out of structure plays under pressure to keep New England alive. That included throws on the run — like his lone touchdown to Hunter Henry — and picking up first downs with his feet.

Loser: Run Game. The Los Angeles Chargers gashed the Miami Dolphins for 233 yards on the ground in Week 1. While it was expected they would make adjustments, New England struggled for the second straight week getting their run game going. While the offensive line didn't always help their cause, Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott combined for just 63 yards on 20 carries (3.15 yards per carry). There were times their lack of run game hampered the offense, like on their opening drive of the second half when they failed to pick up one-yard on back-to-back runs.

Loser: OG Cole Strange and the Offensive Line. Beyond the lack of a run game, the Patriots offensive line struggled upon live viewing Sunday night despite getting some starters back. While Strange battled through his return from a knee injury, he allowed an early sack and was nabbed for a hold. Calvin Anderson also appeared to have some struggles as Jones was sacked four times and hit eight.

Winner: TE Hunter Henry. It was another strong game from tight end Hunter Henry, who followed up his 5/56/1 Week 1 line with a 6/52/1 night against Miami. Henry continues to be a reliable target over the middle of the field for Mac Jones, while his one touchdown came as Jones scrambled right and Henry improvised into open field.

Winner: Special Teams. New England’s special teams unit provided perhaps the play of the day, as Brenden Schooler flew in to block a field goal in the second half. Beyond Schooler’s efforts, Chad Ryland got his first opportunity for a field goal after some rumblings last week that Bill Belichick’s aggressiveness was due to a potential lack-of-trust in his rookie kicker. Ryland knocked home a 49 yarder and made both of his extra points attempts. Additionally, Bryce Baringer continues to impress - knocking three of his four punts inside the 20 against Miami.

Honorable Mentions: