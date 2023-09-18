Patriots claim they are ‘not a bad team.’ They need to start showing it.

One of the best qualities of the dynasty-era New England Patriots was their ability to quickly turn the page after a loss. They rarely were beaten twice in a row, and three straight defeats were virtually unheard of.

The times at One Patriot Place have changed, however, and the team’s 0-2 record to start the 2023 regular season is just the latest proof of it. For the first time since the 2001 season, New England has suffered consecutive losses to open a season.

After dropping their season opener 25-20 to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Patriots also were unable to stop the Miami Dolphins from leaving Gillette Stadium with a W. The team’s second straight defeat came with a final score of 24-17, and just like the Week 1 game was a competitive affair that came right down to the wire.

Unfortunately, for the Patriots, they failed to make enough plays throughout each contest to ultimately secure a victory.

But while the end result was disappointing both times, not all was bad from a Patriots perspective. As a consequence, linebacker Matthew Judon stepped in front of the media on Sunday to defend his team’s qualities despite its disappointing start to the season.

“I know we lost. I know it looks bad when you start [0-2]. But this is not a bad team,” Judon said. “We’re going to speak matter of fact, but I don’t think we’re about to hang our head up here or in the locker room. When we come back on Monday, tomorrow, and we watch this film, we’re going to get our corrections corrected. And when we come back on Wednesday, it’s not going to be, ‘How are y’all going to pull it together?’ We already know how.”

For Judon, the secret lies in starting faster than the Patriots have. They fell behind 16-0 to the Eagles and 10-0 to the Dolphins, playing catch-up right from the start.

“We’ve got to just play how we play in the second half from the first play. We’ve got to get the crowd involved from the get-go. When come out there on the field, when we take the field, it’s got to have some type of energy. We’ve got to have some type of juice,” Judon continued.

“We can’t wait until we’re down 17, we can’t wait until we’re down 13 to try to make a comeback. It’s too hard in this league. It’s too hard in this league. People are too good, schemes are too good. You don’t have enough time. So, you can’t play from behind. You can’t come out here and have slow starts. I think that’s what we’re doing, and we’ve got to get it correct and have a faster start.”

The Patriots digging themselves into holes early in games, fighting back, but ending up on the losing side is nothing new. Last year’s version of the team followed a similar blueprint on several occasions.

Regardless of that fact, there is still optimism in the locker room. Team captain and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr., for example, sang a similar tune as Judon after the loss to the Dolphins.

“I feel like we’re a great team. I feel like we’ve shown great things these last two games,” he said. “We’ve shown great plays, great attributes. We’ve shown really promising things. We just need to keep working, keep trusting the process, keep putting it together, and things are going to turn around.”

For New England to indeed turn the ship around and prove itself a great team, the results need to change — and quickly. The upcoming contest against the New York Jets provides a good opportunity to do that, and to serve as a chance to start building some momentum.

At 0-2, that momentum is badly needed. The odds, after all, are now working against New England as Sarah Hardy of The Post Route pointed out on Monday:

Since 1990, just over 11 percent of NFL teams to begin a season at 0-2 have gone on to the playoffs. However, the recently added 17th game, plus the expansion of the postseason, has made the chances of rebounding from a bad start slightly easier. Last season, there were five squads that stumbled to an 0-2 record. The Bengals made the playoffs. The Panthers, Falcons, and Titans all came up just short in their division race, though still finished with a losing record. The Raiders were competitive in most games but blew enough second-half leads to end up with a 6-11 record. In summary, the news for this year’s 0-2 teams is not good, but it’s not tragic, either. While their fans might be feeling understandably blue after this weekend, all hope isn’t lost — even if the playoffs are a long shot for most of them.

For the Patriots to turn into last year’s Cincinnati Bengals rather than the Carolina Panthers or Atlanta Falcons, they have to start stringing positive plays together and — once again — start sabotaging themselves. Against the Dolphins, they did just that: two turnovers, five penalties, untimely sacks and drops all played a major part in the seven-point loss.

Cleaning up the operation has to be right up on the list of priorities to tackle, and the Patriots know.

“We’ve all got to play better. It’s a team game,” said center David Andrews. “I appreciate everyone’s effort and things like that, but it’s not good enough. We’ve all got to be better. We’ve all got to strive for perfection. Perfection is an endless chase and you never catch it, but you’ve got to strive for it each week. We’re not doing that right now. We’re not doing it consistently enough. We’ve just got to be better, and it starts with us. The things we can control, we’ve got to control those and stop beating ourselves.”

Quarterback Mac Jones, who has completed 68.8 percent of his passes so far for 547 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions, echoed those remarks. He also noted that the team would not be far away from where it needed to be.

“We’re close. We drove the ball pretty well, just didn’t get it in,” he said. “Last week, we were behind and kind of scored some touchdowns. You know, and if we can combine those two things, move the ball and then get it in the red zone, I think everyone would be smiling right now.”

In the locker room after Sunday’s loss to Miami, there were few smiles. Jones himself sat in front of his locker seemingly trying to process another tough defeat that saw his team show some resiliency but not achieve the desired result in the end.

It is an all-too-familiar story for the Patriots these days. At least as far as 2023 is concerned, however, there is still time to write some new chapters.