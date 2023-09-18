After two-plus disappointing seasons in New England, outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins is looking for a fresh start. The former third-round draft pick has been signed off the New England Patriots’ practice squad by the Denver Broncos, as first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Perkins, 23, arrived in New England as the 96th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite some intriguing measurables and solid production during his time at Oklahoma, he was unable to make an impact on the Patriots defense.

Perkins was a healthy scratch for most of his rookie season before eventually being placed on injured reserve in December. He also was unable to get onto the field in Year 2 either, after he was sent to season-ending IR in late August.

His third season in New England did not go any better. Perkins missed time in training camp and preseason due to an apparent injury, and after appearing in only one exhibition game was released ahead of the roster cutdown deadline. He eventually re-joined the team through its practice squad, but has now decided to take his talents to Denver’s 53-man team.

With Perkins now joining the Broncos, only five members of the Patriots’ 2021 draft class remain with the team. Quarterback Mac Jones, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and running back Rhamondre Stevenson are all playing starter-level roles for the team; defensive back Joshuah Bledsoe and wide receiver Tre Nixon are on the practice squad and season-ending injured reserve, respectively.

Perkins’ departure creates an open spot on the Patriots’ 16-man practice squad.