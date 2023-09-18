Jalen Reagor, Calvin Munson revert to Patriots’ practice squad following Week 2

Jalen Reagor and Calvin Munson reverted to the New England Patriots’ practice squad on Monday after serving as standard elevations against the Miami Dolphins.

The 24-17 loss at Gillette Stadium marked the first call-up for the wide receiver and the second call-up for the linebacker. Per player, three are permitted per regular season before requiring 53-man roster movement.

Reagor, 24, was active over rookie wideout Kayshon Boutte yet remained on the sideline for the duration of Sunday night’s game. He had signed to New England’s practice squad at its 16-man formation in August after clearing waivers. The former TCU standout entered the NFL at pick No. 21 overall in the 2020 draft, and spent two years with the Philadelphia Eagles before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Across 45 career appearances, including 24 starts, Reagor has caught 72 passes for 799 yards and four touchdowns. The 5-foot-11, 197-pound target has added 83 rushing yards and 1,656 kickoff and punt return yards, including a 73-yard score.

Munson, 28, previously served as an elevation against the reigning NFC champions and has now seen 19 total snaps on special teams this September. The San Diego State product went undrafted to the New York Giants in 2017 and stands in his third separate stint with the Patriots. After initially joining on the practice squad on the way to Super Bowl LIII, Munson has circled between between Foxborough and Miami Gardens over the past five campaigns. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound vested veteran has appeared in 45 NFL games, including seven starts, while recording 87 tackles to go with two sacks and one forced fumble.

Linebacker Ronnie Perkins agreed to depart from the practice squad for a spot on the Denver Broncos’ active roster.

The New York Jets host next Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at MetLife Stadium.