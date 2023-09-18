Patriots cut Ian Book from practice squad, Matt Corral from exempt list as QB depth chart goes to two

The quarterback depth chart has trimmed from four to two for the New England Patriots.

The organization released Ian Book from the practice squad and waived Matt Corral off the exempt/left squad list on Monday, as first reported by Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

Book, 25, worked out and signed with New England last week. The Notre Dame product entered the NFL in the fourth round of the 2021 draft at No. 133 overall. Making previous stops with the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles, the former third-team All-ACC pick has started his lone career game beyond the preseason. He completed 12-of-20 passes for 135 yards with two interceptions.

Corral, 24, was claimed off waivers from the Carolina Panthers after outlasting the initial 53-man roster deadline in August. He was moved to the left squad list on the eve of the opener. Selected the third round of the 2022 draft at No. 94 overall, the second-team All-SEC honoree out of Ole Miss saw his rookie year end on injured reserve after sustaining a Lisfranc injury at Gillette Stadium last summer.

The moves leave captain Mac Jones and backup Bailey Zappe on the active roster for offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bill O’Brien.

New England’s practice squad stands with a pair of openings after outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins agreed to depart for the Denver Broncos. Standard elevations in wide receiver Jalen Reagor and linebacker Calvin Munson both reverted to the group of 16.

The New York Jets host next Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at MetLife Stadium.