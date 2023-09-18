Patriots rooting guide: Who New England fans should root for in Monday night double header

Week 2 comes to a close with a Monday night double header that features a pair of divisional match ups. First, the New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers before the Cleveland Browns look to improve to 2-0 against AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Welcome to our Patriots rooting guide for Monday night.

7:15 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints (1-0) at Carolina Panthers (0-1): Go Saints! The all NFC matchup doesn’t have a major impact on the Patriots, but the Saints lie on New England’s schedule perhaps impact their own strength of schedule.

8:15 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns (0-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1): Go Steelers! Similar to above, an AFC vs. AFC game will help and hurt the Patriots down the line. But with Pittsburgh on New England’s schedule, a win for them wouldn’t benefit the Patriots the most.

Check down below to see Pats Pulpit’s picks tonight and head to the comment section to further discuss Monday night’s games.

