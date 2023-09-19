New England Patriots links 9/19/23 - No need to panic: Protect the ball, save the season

Patriots so far are 2 for 2 with unrelenting rainstorms the Monday after a Patriots loss. Not liking this recent trend at all. That other trend, the team starting off 0-2? Not too worried about that. 2023 has started off a sloppy mess for a lot of the NFL. If you caught last night’s Steelers-Browns game, did either of those AFC teams scare anyone? Patriots fans are hard-wired after 20 years to spot the sloppy and that game had it all. Whoever recovered the ball last was going to win and that’s just what happened.

If you could narrow it down to one reason the Patriots are 0-2, it’s mostly because of sloppy mistakes. Even considering the makeshift offensive line, losing the turnover battle tipped the scales toward losing those games. Fix the sloppy, and the Pats have a good chance of winning those matchups. They can put it all together this week, on the road against the New York Jets. Time to take advantage of another team’s sloppy mistakes. Go Pats!

