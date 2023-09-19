New England Patriots links 9/19/23 - No need to panic: Protect the ball, save the season

Patriots so far are 2 for 2 with unrelenting rainstorms the Monday after a Patriots loss. Not liking this recent trend at all. That other trend, the team starting off 0-2? Not too worried about that. 2023 has started off a sloppy mess for a lot of the NFL. If you caught last night’s Steelers-Browns game, did either of those AFC teams scare anyone? Patriots fans are hard-wired after 20 years to spot the sloppy and that game had it all. Whoever recovered the ball last was going to win and that’s just what happened.
If you could narrow it down to one reason the Patriots are 0-2, it’s mostly because of sloppy mistakes. Even considering the makeshift offensive line, losing the turnover battle tipped the scales toward losing those games. Fix the sloppy, and the Pats have a good chance of winning those matchups. They can put it all together this week, on the road against the New York Jets. Time to take advantage of another team’s sloppy mistakes. Go Pats!
TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar’s After Further Review: Breaking down the highs and lows for QB Mac Jones and the offense vs. the Dolphins. The Patriots offense is still searching for big-play ability and consistency in the season’s early stages while rookie Christian Gonzalez logs his first interception. /Good read.
- Mike Dussault spotlights Brendan Schooler’s unique field goal block.
- Transactions: Patriots release two players: QB Ian Book from the practice squad and QB Matt Corral from the exempt/left squad.
- Alexandra Francisco highlights Abbey Thistle, Director of Event Presentation and Fan Engagement, who cues the fireworks & pyrotechnics, decides the music to play at the stadium & more. ‘It’s truly just conducting an orchestra.’
- Press Conferences: Adrian Phillips - Matthew Slater - Mike Onwenu - Bill Belichick.
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones.
LOCAL LINKS
- Taylor Kyles’ Film Room: Why the Patriots struggled vs the Dolphins and how they can improve.
- Michael Hurley serves up some still-warm leftover Patriots thoughts: The Mac Jones blamers just aren’t getting it.
- Jerry Thornton shares his Week 2 knee-jerk reactions: Pats-Fins. There’s no escaping the fact the Patriots are now 0-1 in games in which they count on Cole Strange’s ability to pick up a 1st down. That’s a truth we all have to face.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Eight Monday Patriots thoughts: With their offensive line issues, this was yet another frustrating outing for Jones and looking at the film one day later, it was just a comedy of errors that contributed to an already irritating situation.
- Zack Cox gives us six takeaways from the Patriots’ loss: 1. The slow starts cannot continue....the biggest and most obvious problem is ball security.
- Mark Daniels explains why you can’t blame Mac Jones for the Patriots offensive issues.
- 98.5 The Sports Hub posts the transcript of Mike Reiss live on Toucher & Rich Monday morning, fresh off the Patriots’ loss to the Dolphins. /Always good to hear Mike’s thoughts.
- Phil Perry says the Patriots were doomed by a deficit of explosiveness Sunday night. The Dolphins’ significant edge was on full display Sunday night.
- WEEI guest Boomer Esiason says there’s one big reason the Patriots offense lacks explosive plays. “There’s a reason for that. I’m telling you, it’s speed.”
- Andrew Callahan says the Patriots offense fails to deliver again, puts the season in serious danger.
- Joy Manning (BostonSportsChick) Is 25 points really the magic number for the Patriots?
- Matt Dolloff notes the players sound off on the team’s slow start after going 0-2 and getting off to bad starts in both games.
- Phil Perry issues his Week 2 Report Card: Trouble in the trenches costs the Pats. New England lost the battle on both sides of the line of scrimmage Sunday night.
- Karen Guregian issues her Patriots Report Card: Tight Ends: A-, Quarterback: B, WRs: C-, O-line: D.
- Mike Kadlick’s Patriots Mailbag: Is New England doomed after falling into an 0-2 hole?
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Jack Jones hamstring injury happened in “freak injury” at practice, ETA is “midseason.”
- Mike Cole notes Pat McAfee offers a brilliant breakdown of the Patriots’ blocked field goal.
- Lauren Campbell notes Mac Jones says he’s ‘ready for the challenge’ of overcoming an 0-2 start. The Patriots’ important Week 3 game vs. the Jets could be seen as a “must-win” matchup.
- Dakota Randall says Bill Belichick was wrong to bench Demario Douglas after his fumble.
- Alex Barth reports New England lost both a practice squad player and recent top-100 pick when theDenver Broncos signed Ronnie Perkins on Monday.
- Will Katcher reports how two off-duty firefighters saved a man’s life before the Patriots game.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss the Pats Week 2 loss, the controversial call regarding Cole Strange, Brendan Schooler’s block and much more. (38 min.)
- Pats Procrastination podcast: Join Clare Cooper and Chudders as they percolate over the loss to Miami. (34 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Trevor Sikkema (PFF) NFL Week 2 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 24, New England Patriots 17. Rookie spotlight: New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez had the biggest defensive play of the second half when he went sky high for his first interception.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) The NFL 0-2 Panic Index. Patriots: If you can ignore the 0-2 record, this is the best the Patriots have looked starting a season since Tom Brady’s last in New England. ... These two games have also given us some evidence that Bill Belichick still has his fastball when it comes to designing a defensive game plan. ...
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read: Six burning questions off Week 2; plus, risers/sliders & Week 3’s most intriguing game. 5) Is there any reason to be hopeful in New England? The Patriots have the same problem that faced them when this season began: They have a defense that is talented enough to keep them in games and an offense that is limited enough to prevent them from winning those contests. ... Verdict: Panic.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) The Hot Read, Week 2: The New York Jets cannot be serious with Zach Wilson; Plus: a Giants comeback, the Bears’ failures with Justin Fields, award winners, and more.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 2 grades. Dolphins: B+, Patriots B. The Patriots had Miami on the ropes on this game, but they just couldn’t deliver the knockout blow. Instead, they accidentally punched their own face a of couple times. ... The Patriots played well enough to win, they just couldn’t come up with key offensive plays when they needed them most. If someone eventually steps up, this team could be dangerous going forward.
- Gordon McGuinness (PFF) Week 2 Notable grades from Sunday’s games. Christian Gonzalez Grade: 90.9.
- Jeff Eisenberg (Yahoo! Sports) Why Patriots’ innovative field goal block will be tough to imitate.
- Jay Busbee (Yahoo! Sports) Bill Belichick is all that’s left of the Patriot Way. The Patriots coach showed Sunday night that he’s still a creative genius, but he’s working with a diminished roster and fading hopes.
- Frankie Taddeo (SI) Steelers’ Gunner Olszewsky roasted for mind-boggling mistake on kickoff.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Deshaun Watson shoved an official, wasn’t ejected or flagged. /Bad look.
- Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) NFL filing grievance against NFLPA claiming it advised players to feign injury for contract leverage.
