It’s only Week 2, and I’m already on my second Coping With Loss of the season. At this rate, I’ll have completely broken my Spin Zone machine before the New England Patriots even reach the bye week.

But not to fear. All is not lost. I remain hopeful, and that’s not blowing smoke. There was some real good that came out of this latest loss.

That said, before I get too deep into this, may as well lay it all out there: I’m very aware that the Patriots are 0-2, both losses are at home, with a divisional loss under their belt and a key starter injured. There’s simply no way to perfectly shine this particular turd. But the whole purpose of this series is to find positives in losses. So if you’re here to state the obvious and plan on ignoring the whole point of this article, I respectfully ask you to go somewhere else to commiserate. There’s no shortage of negativity out there right now, so you won’t have any trouble finding it on another thread.

But if you’re here looking for a silver lining from the 24-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins, continue on.

Mac Jones: The Patriots may have issues, but quarterback play isn’t one of them and I will die on this hill. Mac Jones is playing very well, and there’s plenty of evidence for that. He’s making good reads, escapes the pocket, throws on the run, and remains accurate with his throws. Is it perfect? Absolutely not. But he’s playing behind an inconsistent line with a running game that can’t get going and new receivers at key positions.

I couldn’t say the same about his play last year, but there’s a distinct difference between 2022 Mac Jones and 2023 Mac Jones and that’s for sure a good sign.

Patriots can hang: They really can. Miami and Philly are two of the better teams in the league, and New England hung in with both of them. They just need to stop playing awful, awful football in the first quarter and open up a game without spotting the opposition two scores. I’d even be OK with a scoreless first quarter, to be honest; just stop fumbling in your own red zone and stalling drives with dumb turnovers and I’ll be just fine.

New England could be 2-0 right now just as easily as they are 0-2. Ultimately they aren’t, and could-haves don’t mean a damn thing in the NFL, but the Patriots played two very good teams to open up the year and were in position to win them both.

Still early: To the above point, it’s still early enough in the year that the Patriots have time to find the mental toughness that has been lacking these past few seasons. The Pats of old would have found ways to win both the Eagles game and the Dolphins game — and not solely because of Tommy B. The old Patriots just had a toughness to them that I don’t think that this unit has — yet. But we’re only two weeks into the season, there’s a lot of football left to play, and New England has a lot of games to turn it all around.

Jets up next. If the Patriots lose next week to the Jets, I may have to retire this series altogether, because that team is a mess. The defense is as solid as they get, and they have weapons, but the offense picked up right where it left off last season and there doesn’t seem to be any improvements there. It’s too bad, as Aaron Rodgers on that squad would have been something to see, but Jets are always gonna Jet.

A solid road win against an old rival on Sunday will go a long way towards getting some momentum back and righting the ship.

Fall beer season! If you ask me, there’s no better season than fall beer season. I love me some shandies and summer ales and goldens, and the wintertime brings with it the stouts and Imperial IPAs and shiner bocks, but for my money you can’t beat the selection of fall brews to knock back while watching football. Brown ales and hazy IPAs and Ambers and Oktoberfests as far as the eye can see.

Even if you’re a pumpkin beer kind of person, then more power to you; get yourself that nutmeg and cinnamon rim and go to town. Crisp air and crisp beer go hand in hand, and things can never be too bad when you’re hydrating.