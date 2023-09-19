The New England Patriots opened their 2023 regular season with back-to-back losses, a first for the team in the last two decades. Sunday’s 24-17 defeat at the hands of the visiting Miami Dolphins looked a lot like the Week 1 loss to Philadelphia: the team fell behind early and mounted a spirited comeback that ultimately fell short.

The Dolphins game did differ from the Eagles game in one key aspect, though. The injury bug started to bite in Week 2. Let’s take a look at the damage it might have done.

Injury analysis

CB Marcus Jones: With Jonathan Jones already missing the game due to an ankle injury, Marcus Jones started the contest as a perimeter cornerback opposite Christian Gonzalez. He lasted only 20 snaps before a shoulder injury knocked him out of the contest; Jones had tried to tackle wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from behind in the early second quarter but landed awkwardly on his left shoulder. He departed with members of the Patriots’ training staff, first to the blue medical tent on the sidelines and later the locker room. Jones was initially announced as questionable to return, but eventually ruled out at the half.

The injury was not the first time Jones had to leave the game against Miami. He also needed assistance on the first defensive drive of the game, but that appeared to be equipment-related rather than another injury issue. He returned after having missed just one snap.

S Jabrill Peppers: Late in the second quarter, on the Dolphins’ final possession of the half, Peppers was rolled up on by Miami wide receiver Braxton Berrios. But while he was slow to get up, he stayed in the game and did not miss a snap on the night: Peppers was one of four defensive players to go wire-to-wire.

G Michael Onwenu: Coming off offseason ankle surgery, the Patriots’ starting right guard returned to the lineup on Sunday. He was unable to go the distance, though: the team pulled him in favor of rookie Atonio Mafi by the end of the third quarter. Onwenu ended the game with 46 offensive snaps, Mafi with 28.

What this means for the Patriots

It appears that neither the Peppers injury nor Onwenu being used in a rotational capacity should be an issue moving forward. The former remained in the game and did not display any signs of discomfort while playing 100 percent of defensive snaps, while the latter is clearly being eased back into the mix.

The Marcus Jones injury is different. While it remains to be seen how severe the ailment is and whether it will force him to miss any practice or even game time, the fact is that it hit a position already several players short.

As noted above, Jonathan Jones was out of the game after having suffered an ankle injury in the week leading up to it. The fact that he remains on the active roster and was not sent to injured reserve can be seen as a positive, but a quick return would be good news for a team that had to rely on insert player Shaun Wade into the lineup against Miami’s high-flying offense. In addition, Jack Jones will miss at least two more games on IR and the expectation is that it might be more than that.

Of course, there is a chance that neither the Marcus Jones nor the Jonathan Jones injuries will be longer-term problems. For the time being, however, an aura of uncertainty surrounds New England’s cornerback room.

The Patriots’ return to practice on Wednesday and subsequent first injury report of the week will help paint a clearer picture on those two players, and the rest of the roster.