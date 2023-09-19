The New England Patriots stumbled out of the game to open their 2023 regular season.

After losing their Week 1 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, they also dropped their subsequent game against the Miami Dolphins. Now sitting at 0-2 for the first time in over two decades, the Patriots are in dire need of a turnaround.

How can they facilitate it, though? According to veteran safety Adrian Phillips it all starts with getting the little things right.

“I would say it is just the minor details,” Phillips said on Monday when asked what he believes is holding New England back at the moment. “We have to really hone in on those minor details because when you get in close games like that, everything matters.

“You can’t mess this up, you can’t mess that up. If somebody goes inside on a block when they’re supposed to be outside that could be a potential big play. Everything matters. So, we have to be able to start fast and we have to fine-tune the details when it’s crunch time. If we do that, I think the outcome will be different.”

The Patriots had several miscues in their Week 2 loss to the Dolphins. Whether it was untimely turnovers, missed blocking assignments, drops, inconsistent run defense, or penalties, New England struggled to play a consistent game yet again.

The end result looked a lot like it did the previous week, and down the stretch in 2022 as well. The team fell into an early hole, mounted a comeback, but was ultimately unable to climb out of it.

Down 17-3 at the half against Miami, the Patriots ended up losing 24-17.

“We understand what we have to do to get the win,” added Phillips. “There are always bullet points that we want to hit. We know if we do the job that we’re supposed to, we’ll come out with the win.

“I wouldn’t say that this week is any different. Yeah, we’re 0-2. Yeah, we want to be 2-0. It is what it is. We didn’t play great on defense [on Sunday] night, but we can’t harp on that. We can’t let last week beat us this week. We go back, we make the corrections, we dial in, and we just go out there and play football.”