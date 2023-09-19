Patriots Power Rankings: Experts drop Pats after 0-2 start

Bill Belichick is right about one thing: The team is killing itself with turnovers. If nothing else changes except the turnovers, the New England Patriots could be 2-0 today — not a pretty 2-0, but it’s much easier to fix things than it is the other way around. So Belichick is right about that, but the man is outright lying by omission when he leaves out the horrendous play of the offensive line. The offense is killing itself — and trying to maim its quarterback — with the turnstile of an offensive line that’s been on the field the first two weeks.

Michael Hurley has a series of GIFs he put together to demonstrate what Mac Jones has been working with — or should I say, working against, every time he drops back to pass. It’s both eye-opening and cringey watching these replay clips one after the other. And a Swiss Cheese offensive line also usually equates to an inconsistent run game. Once the line becomes more stable, the running backs can let loose. Mac Jones gets some breathing room and the offense opens up. And the Patriots win. Fingers crossed they figure this out before Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

15th - Jarrett Bailey (TouchdownWire): I don’t know how much longer I can stand watching boring Mac Jones throw to boring Kendrick Bourne and even more boring Hunter Henry. The defense is full of guys that are exciting to watch, but this plain oatmeal of an offense is going to get me institutionalized. That blocked field goal was rad, though. [-1]

16th - Staff (The Ringer): Hoping addition by subtraction and a good defense can get them to the playoffs.

19th - Dalton Miller (ProFootballNetwork): Mac Jones made a ton of plays outside of the pocket against the Dolphins on Sunday night, but they ended up coming about a foot short on a lateral play late in the fourth quarter of their comeback attempt. But close losses against the Eagles and Dolphins are nothing to tank their ranking on. This might be a decent football team that’s run into two buzzsaws. [-1]

19th - Matt Johnson (SportsNaut): Sunday Night Football showed the obvious talent gap between the New England Patriots versus Miami Dolphins. It also helps that Mike McDaniels is one of the most innovative offensive minds in modern NFL history, while Bill O’Brien’s ways lead ‘acceptable’ results. The Patriots aren’t the most concerning 0-2 team in the NFL, but they are in danger. [+1]

20th - Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports): Rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez was a great value at the 17th pick of the draft, and he’s paying off. Gonzalez played really well against the Dolphins’ speedy receivers on Sunday night and had a fantastic interception. He’s getting praise from Bill Belichick. The Patriots are beat up at cornerback, but Gonzalez’s fine start helps. [-5]

20th - Nate Davis (USA Today): They’re 0-2 for the first time in 22 years, though the previous instance wound up with New England winning its first Super Bowl. But this New England squad will have to figure out matters on the road, where it will spend four of the next six weeks after dropping its first two in Foxborough. [-1]

21st - Josh Schrock (NBC Sports Chicago): The Dolphins gave up 233 rushing yards in Week 1. Despite having most of their top offensive linemen available, the Patriots struggled to move the ball on the ground against the ‘Fins. A troubling sign for my preseason sleeper. [-6]

21st - Destin Adams (A to Z Sports). [-2]

24th - Karen Guregian (MassLive): Done in by slow starts. And turnovers. And penalties. And injuries. And just not being good enough. [-6]

24th - Conor Orr (SI): Outside of one of the coolest plays we’ll see this year—New England’s running-head-start field goal block—there isn’t much to say about the Patriots. They are much improved, but they are facing off against a handful of teams to start the year with Super Bowl aspirations. Narrow losses to the Eagles and Dolphins look like an indictment on New England, though I’m not sure they would have been within 15 points of either team last year with a different offense. A game against the reeling Jets in New Jersey should clue us in on how their season will go once the schedule softens. [-7]

24th - NFL Nation (ESPN): OLB Matthew Judon’s current contract situation: Judon signed a four-year, $56 million deal in March of 2021. After an adjustment this year that boosted his 2023 pay by borrowing from his 2024 salary, Judon is likely to be back at the negotiating table in the offseason for another adjustment because his 2024 base salary is just $6.5 million. The Patriots had a similar situation with CB Stephon Gilmore in 2020. Judon totaled 15.5 sacks last season and 12.5 in 2021, becoming just the fourth player in Patriots history to post back-to-back seasons with double-digit sacks. — Mike Reiss. [-7]

25th - Eric Edholm (NFL.com): The Patriots are 0-2 with a pair of home losses against two possible (likely?) playoff teams, but spinning a “they could be 2-0” narrative would seem odd to me. Is a team with a piecemeal offensive line and a penchant for falling into double-digit holes worthy of such respect? Sure, we’re only two games into the season, but how has this been any different from the past few seasons? The Patriots came back from big deficits only to suffer close losses last season, too (against the Raiders in Week 15 and the Bengals in Week 16), and it was hard to cull major positives from either those games or this year’s defeats. There has just been a dark cloud following this team for some time now. As in their games, the Patriots face a steep climb back to contention in the AFC. Again. [nc]

25th - Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): The Patriots have played pretty good improved offense around Mac Jones and have some youthful sparks helping Bill Belichick’s defense. But they have nothing to show for it home, sadly, as the Eagles and Dolphins were just better. It’s hard to believe they haven’t been in 0-2 in 22 years. [-3]

25th - Staff (The Score): New England is winless after two contests for the first time since 2001. Mac Jones is showing signs of improvement, but the Patriots have struggled to overcome the early holes they find themselves in. [-7]

25th - Consensus (Bleacher Report): The New England Patriots hadn’t started a season with back-to-back losses since 2001, according to the Associated Press. But that’s where New England finds itself after falling at home for the second week in a row Sunday night against the Miami Dolphins. The Pats fell behind 17-3 before making a game of it in the second half. In Week 1, they fell into an early 16-0 hole against the Philadelphia Eagles before beginning a furious rally that came up just short. ... In Week 3, the Patriots travel to face a New York Jets team that looked abysmal on offense Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. The bad news is that it probably doesn’t matter. ... The Patriots are already two games behind the Dolphins in the AFC East with a head-to-head loss. While they aren’t a bad team, they don’t appear capable of hanging with Miami and Buffalo. [-6]

26th - Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk): It feels like a changing of the guard is happening, even if the old guard isn’t willing to step away. [-4]

28th - Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): They are 0-2 for the first time since 2001. They won a Super Bowl that year. They won’t this season. [-1]

AVG RANK: 22.2 (-2.8)