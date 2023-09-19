The Pro Football Hall of Fame published its annual list of modern-era nominees for the upcoming Class of 2024 on Tuesday. A total of 173 players are in consideration for the highest individual honor in the sport, including 29 who spent time with the New England Patriots at one point in their respective careers.

While only 25 of those 29 actually appeared in a game for the organization at one point, that number is still impressive. In total, 16.8 percent of this year’s nominees once signed a contract with the Patriots.

Offensive nominees

RB Terry Allen, OT Bruce Armstrong, WR Troy Brown, FB Larry Centers, TE Ben Coates, RB Corey Dillon, QB Doug Flutie, WR Irving Fryar, QB Rich Gannon*, WR Torry Holt*, RB Steven Jackson, WR Chad Johnson, OT Matt Light, G Logan Mankins, RB Fred Taylor, G Brian Waters, WR Reggie Wayne*, WR Wes Welker

*offseason member only

The list of nominees on the offensive side of the ball includes some of the biggest names in franchise history. Bruce Armstrong, Troy Brown and Ben Coates are all members of the Patriots Hall of Fame, while players such as Irving Fryar, Logan Mankins and Wes Welker had productive multi-year tenures in New England.

Mankins might have the best odds of advancing to the subsequent rounds. He is a member of the NFL’s Team of the 2010s and has numerous individual accolades to build his case on despite never winning a Super Bowl. Corey Dillon and Fred Taylor also seem to have strong cases based on the fact that they are members of the NFL’s 10,000-yard rushing club. Wes Welker, meanwhile, had immense output during his time in New England and Denver.

Defensive nominees

LB Tedy Bruschi, LB James Harrison, S Rodney Harrison, LB Larry Izzo, LB Willie McGinest, DT Dana Stubblefield*, DT Henry Thomas, LB Mike Vrabel, DT Ted Washington, DT Vince Wilfork

*offseason member only

The list of defensive nominees includes some of the cornerstones of the Patriots’ dynasty: Tedy Bruschi, Willie McGinest, Mike Vrabel, Vince Wilfork and Rodney Harrison all helped bring multiple Super Bowls to New England and are all — or in Vrabel’s case, will soon be — members of the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Also part of this list are career special teamer Larry Izzo and short-time Patriot James Harrison. The latter might have a solid shot at making the cut at one point given his impressive individual accomplishments.

Special teams nominees

P Jeff Feagles

An undrafted rookie in 1988, Feagles played the first 32 of his 363 career games in New England. His stint with the team was a comparatively short one, but it did give him his start in the NFL and helped set the groundwork for a Hall of Fame-caliber career.

The Hall of Fame will trim its list of nominees from 173 down to 25 semifinalists in November, and further to 15 finalists in early January. The 2024 Hall of Fame class will be announced on the eve of Super Bowl LVIII.