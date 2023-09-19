The New England Patriots continue to heavily feature their rookie class, and the Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins was no exception. Led by first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez, several first-year players saw prominent action — even though the group as a whole was a bit quieter than it was the week before.

With that said, let’s quickly go through all of them to find out how they performed against the Dolphins. As always, we will start with first-round draft pick Gonzalez and work our way down from there.

CB Christian Gonzalez (1-17): One week after notching his first career sack, Christian Gonzalez registered his first career interception. It was a spectacular one: aligning at safety in a two-deep shell, the youngster was able to get underneath Tyreek Hill and out-jumped the All-Pro wide receiver to haul in the pass. In total, Pro Football Focus charted Gonzalez with three receptions allowed for 32 yards. He also successfully completed all seven of his tackle attempts — all while again starting and playing 100 percent of defensive snaps.

ED Keion White (2-46): White was a menace in week one against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he had a more quiet game on Sunday versus Miami. Playing 19 snaps from the 3-technique position out, he registered no quarterback disruptions or tackles this time around.

LB/S Marte Mapu (3-76): Playing his usual role as a mix between off-the-ball linebacker and safety, Mapu was on the field for 30 of 63 defensive snaps. He registered a pair of tackles, gave up a 28-yard completion, and was flagged for unnecessary roughness at one point in the fourth quarter. Like White, though, he had a relatively quiet overall day.

C Jake Andrews (4-107): As was the case in Week 1, the Patriots’ backup center again was used exclusively on special teams. He played three snaps as part of the field goal/extra point protection teams.

K Chad Ryland (4-112): Ryland was used only on extra points last week, but he made his first career field goal against Miami. He easily split the uprights from 49 yards out, and later also tacked on two extra points on two attempts. In addition, all four of his kickoffs ended as touchbacks.

G Sidy Sow (4-117): After starting the season opener, Sow missed the entire week of practice in concussion protocol and was eventually ruled out for the game.

G Atonio Mafi (5-144): With both starting guards returning to action, Mafi was moved to the bench for the game against Miami — at least initially. He did, after all, take the field in the fourth quarter and ended up playing 28 total snaps in place of Michael Onwenu at right guard. The rotation was apparently pre-planned, and allowed the fifth-round rookie some more reps against high-level competition. He again had some difficult moments as both a run blocker and pass protector, however, and was credited with one sack given up.

WR Kayshon Boutte (6-187): Despite having an active debut against Philadelphia, Boutte was made a healthy scratch for the Dolphins game. The fact that he was limited with a hamstring injury on Wednesday and Thursday might have played a part in that decision, but so might have other factors: Boutte had two rough plays in Week 1 that saw him fail to get both his feet down in bounds, for example; additionally, starting X-receiver DeVante Parker returned after missing the season opener.

P Bryce Baringer (6-192): It was another solid day at the office for the rookie punter, who was called upon four times for a gross gain of 48.0 with a net of 41.3. Two of his punts were fairly caught, with the two others yielding 13.5 yards per runback for the Dolphins. Baringer also did not have any hiccups as a holder on the three Chad Ryland place kicks.

WR Demario Douglas (6-210): Douglas is an electrifying player, but he was pulled from the game after only six snaps as well as two catches for 19 yards. The second of those receptions, after all, ended with him losing a fumble. While Douglas did see action as a replacement punt returner — nominal No. 1 Marcus Jones suffered a game-ending shoulder injury in the second period — it was a disappointing night for the promising sixth-round draft pick.

CB Ameer Speed (6-214): Even after playing 17 special teams snaps as a member of both return and both coverage units in Week 1, Speed was unable to make the Patriots’ game day roster in Week 2. He was a healthy scratch.

The Patriots’ rookie class extends beyond those 11 players, of course. Wide receiver/quarterback Malik Cunningham and wide receiver T.J. Luther, for example, are on the practice squad as the only two undrafted free agents currently with the team. Neither was elevated for the game against Miami.

In addition, the 12th and final member of New England’s draft class — cornerback Isaiah Bolden — remains on injured reserve. The seventh-round selection will miss the remainder of the year because of the concussion he suffered in preseason against Green Bay.