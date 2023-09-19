Despite Bill Belichick not calling it a benching, it certainly seemed like that’s what happened to rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas Sunday night against the Miami Dolphins. After a first quarter fumble, Douglas wasn't seen from on offense the rest of the game.

While Belichick blamed it on the rest of the skill players having strong production, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien explained the lack of Douglas was due to New England’s personnel packages and game plan.

“Ball security’s obviously a huge part of what we preach,” O’Brien told reporters Tuesday on a video call. “I have a lot of confidence in Pop Douglas, as I do all the players that we have. I think as the game played out the other day — because of what we did, the packages that we went to, whether we were in no-huddle or some of the things that we were doing — it just wasn’t Pop on the field.”

Without Douglas on the field, New England shifted to more 12 personnel packages with Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki. The result was a largely non-explosive offense that struggled to move the ball and pick up yards after the catch.

“At the end of the day, I think we have to do a better job of continuing to get everybody involved in the game plan throughout the game, and that’s what we’ll do,” O’Brien added.

Despite Douglas being a sixth-round rookie, he has proven to be New England’s most dynamic route-runner and best playmaker after the catch. Despite the fumble, Douglas averaged 9.5 yards after the catch on his two receptions Sunday night. The Patriots other pass catchers average just 2.6, according to Pro Football Focus.

I get he fumbled, but it's pretty clear Demario Douglas is arguably the #Patriots most dynamic offensive weapon. He needs to play. pic.twitter.com/EcFklMBjC9 — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) September 18, 2023

Going forward, the Patriots offense need Douglas on the field as long as he has now learned from his mistakes.

“I think Pop will learn from what happened on Sunday,” O’Brien said. “But Pop has had a really good, in my opinion, rookie experience so far. From OTAs to training camp to where we are now, Pop has done a lot of really good things. So, we like when Pop’s in the game.”