Running backs Spencer Brown, Jacob Saylors among group of free agents in for Patriots workouts

Four free agents have been added to the New England Patriots’ list of contacts.

The organization hosted running backs Spencer Brown and Jacob Saylors along with offensive lineman Lecitus Smith and linebacker Kyron Johnson for workouts on Tuesday, as shared from the internal wire by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Brown, 24, went undrafted out of UAB in 2021 after setting Blazers program records with 4,011 rushing yards, 41 rushing touchdowns, 42 total touchdowns and 19 games over the 100-yard mark on the ground. The two-time MVP of the Conference USA championship has since spent portions of three regular seasons on the practice squad of the Carolina Panthers. He was released last week.

Saylors, 22, signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as part of the club’s 2023 undrafted class. He was waived at the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline after accounting for 41 scrimmage yards through 11 touches during his rookie preseason. The former East Tennessee State back scored 36 touchdowns across 51 career games, finishing with 3,856 rushing yards, 779 receiving yards, 1,455 kickoff return yards and first-team All-SoCon honors.

Smith, 25, was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the sixth round of the 2022 draft at No. 215 overall. The Virginia Tech product went on to appear in 10 games as a rookie last campaign, starting two at center and staying in for 209 offensive snaps. In addition to the pivot, Smith saw time at both guard spots during his second NFL preseason. He cleared waivers in August.

Johnson, 24, landed with the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2022 draft at No. 181 overall. The second-team All-Big 12 selection out of Kansas would appear in 16 games as a rookie. He recorded eight tackles while seeing 18 snaps on defense and 265 snaps on special teams. Johnson began September on Philadelphia’s practice squad following the league’s cutdown.

Currently standing with two openings on the practice squad, the Patriots will face the New York Jets on Sunday. Kickoff at MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.