 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Patriots reportedly agree to contract restructure with left tackle Trent Brown

Brown receives $2 million in incentives.

By Brian Hines
/ new
Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have reportedly agreed to a contract restructure with left tackle Trent Brown.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the revised deal will add $2 million in incentives to Brown’s contract for 2023, bringing his maximum potential compensation to $13 million. Brown, who is in the final year of his contract, will still hit free agency after the season.

Brown, 30, signed his initial two-year deal worth $13 million last offseason after playing right tackle for the Patriots. After switching back over to the left side, Brown now gets an opportunity for a raise.

New England’s offensive line missed the 6-foot-8, 380-pound tackle in Sunday night’s defeat, which Brown missed after landing on the injury report with a concussion. Brown had a strong start to the year in Week 1, something the Patriots will need throughout the season.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...