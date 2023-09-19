Report: Patriots bring back QB Matt Corral to practice squad

Matt Corral is reportedly back with the New England Patriots.

After being waived on Monday, the quarterback has signed back to New England’s practice squad on Tuesday, according to the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed.

Corral was initially claimed off of waivers on Aug. 31 following roster cuts. He participated in just three practices before being placed on the exempt/left squad list. After clearing waivers on Tuesday, he now rejoins the team.

The reason for Corral’s absence is still unknown.

“He’s on exempt status. I don’t have any comment on it,” Belichick said last week. “That’s a personal matter.”

With Corral out, New England signed Ian Book to their practice squad last week to serve as their third QB. Book was then waived on Monday as well.

New England will now move forward with quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe on the active roster, while they continue to work with Corral behind the scenes.

“Matt has been here morning, noon and night,” Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien said earlier in September. “And he’s doing a good job of learning. And we just need to keep progressing him. You can’t throw everything at him at once because that’s a lot of information.

“He’s done a good job of just coming in here and trying to learn and soak it up.”