New England Patriots links 9/20/23 - Mac Jones stuck in fans’ Hall of Blame

Mac Jones is a big boy. He knows the drill. If the team is doing well — or at least if he has a good game — regardless of how much positive attention he gets, the credit goes to the team. When the team goes downhill, his job is to take the hit, put it all on his shoulders and talk about what he could be doing better.

That’s where we’re at today and that’s what he’s doing. The New England Patriots are 0-2 so the sledgehammers and bullhorns are out in full force. It’s easier to take frustration out on the quarterback when a lot of fans can’t name a single offensive lineman. And frankly that’s not a requirement for fandom. Mac knows this and knows he just has to take the beating until morale improves. Meanwhile, he has to actually improve. I personally like him and root for him to do well.

Winning helps everything.

