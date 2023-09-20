It looks like Matt Corral will not return to the New England Patriots after all.

Despite the second-year quarterback initially being expected to join the team’s practice squad, the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed reported on Tuesday that there had been an apparent change of plans. Corral will not sign a contract with the team.

This presents the latest turn in an ongoing saga regarding the former third-round draft pick.

Corral originally joined the Patriots on Aug. 31 when he was claimed off waivers following his release from the Carolina Panthers. After participating in three practices, he was sent to the exempt/left squad list ahead of the season opener against Philadelphia.

The 24-year-old was later released off the list but, after going through the waiver wire unclaimed, expected to return via New England’s practice squad. The team had two open spots available.

With Corral not coming back into the mix, the Patriots will remain with two-ish passers on their payroll. Starter Mac Jones and backup Bailey Zappe both reside on the 53-man roster; quarterback/wide receiver hybrid Malik Cunningham is on the practice squad. The team recently waived third-year QB Ian Book from its developmental roster.

The Patriots will travel to the Meadowlands this week to take on the New York Jets.