Patriots vs. Jets Wednesday injury report: Marcus Jones sidelined as three return for New England

The New England Patriots began work on the New York Jets without reigning first-team All-Pro Marcus Jones.

The cornerback, receiver and returner was sidelined from Wednesday’s practice after a shoulder injury saw him downgraded to out last weekend against the Miami Dolphins.

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux joined him as absent. But three members of the active roster were present after being questionable and inactive for the 24-17 loss in Foxborough: offensive tackle Trent Brown, guard Sidy Sow and corner Jonathan Jones.

Here’s the initial injury report ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at MetLife Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

DT Davon Godchaux (not injury related)

CB Marcus Jones (shoulder)

Jets

OT Duane Brown (shoulder, hip)

DE John Franklin-Myers (hip)

S Tony Adams (hamstring)

K Greg Zuerlein (groin)

Marcus Jones started in the secondary for the Patriots on Sunday night. The No. 85 overall pick in the the 2022 NFL draft departed with members of the training staff after logging 20 defensive snaps and four tackles. As for Godchaux, the veteran defensive tackle was absent to open the week for personal reasons. On the other side of the aisle, four Jets starters began AFC East preparations as non-participants.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

WR DeVante Parker (knee)

OT Trent Brown (concussion)

G Cole Strange (knee)

G Mike Onwenu (ankle)

G Sidy Sow (concussion

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

Jets

RB Breece Hall (knee)

OT Mekhi Becton (knee)

LB Quincy Williams (knee)

CB Michael Carter II (elbow)

Parker caught six passes for 57 yards while serving as New England’s No. 1 wide receiver in his 2023 debut. In addition, both Strange and Onwenu were back at the starting guard spots against the Dolphins. It was a matchup that fellow offensive linemen in Brown and Sow remained in the league’s concussion protocol for. Starting cornerback Jonathan Jones also was scratched 90 minutes prior to kickoff after missing back-to-back practices because of an ankle injury last week. New among the seven limited on Wednesday was Barmore, however, with the starting defensive tackle added due to a knee injury.