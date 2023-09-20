Patriots reportedly host former Ohio State cornerback Cameron Brown for workout

After hosting four free agents on Tuesday, the New England Patriots hosted a fifth on Wednesday.

The organization worked out rookie cornerback Cameron Brown, as shared by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Brown, 23, signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in April. The Ohio State product saw 164 snaps between defense and special teams during preseason action before being waived at the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline in August.

Listed at 6 feet, 199 pounds, Brown finished his Buckeyes career as a graduate student last fall with 40 appearances, including 15 starts. He had a hand in 54 tackles, 13 pass breakups and one interception over that span and was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2021.

New England’s practice squad stands with two openings following the release of quarterback Ian Book and the departure of outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins for the Denver Broncos’ active roster.

The New York Jets host Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at MetLife Stadium.