Patriots rooting guide: Who New England fans should root for in Thursday Night Football

Week 3 of the NFL season is set to be kicked off in San Francisco. The 49ers (-10.5) will look to improve to 3-0 on the year as they take on the New York Giants (+10.5)

From a New England (-3) perspective, here’s who Patriots fans should be rooting for. Welcome to our Patriots Rooting Guide of Week 3.

8:15 p.m. ET

New York Giants (1-1) at San Francisco 49ers (2-0): Go Giants! New England will root for old pal Brian Daboll in this one. While the NFC vs. NFC matchup does not have a major baring on the Patriots, a Giants win would help improve New England’s strength of schedule.

Check down below to see Pats Pulpit’s picks tonight and head to the comment section to further discussion tonight’s Thursday night action.

If you’re looking to make your own pick on the game, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook.