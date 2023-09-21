Patriots vs. Jets: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

The New England Patriots will face another division rival in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL regular season: they will travel to East Rutherford, NJ, to take on the New York Jets for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

The Patriots are entering the game trying to bounce back from an 0-2 start, while the Jets are reeling after losing starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a torn Achilles and getting blown out in Week 2. Needless to say, the game will be a big one for both teams.

Recently, the series has been dominated by New England: the Patriots have won 14 straight against their AFC East counterpart. Extending that streak to 15 would tie a franchise record.

