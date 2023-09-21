The New England Patriots opened their regular season with back-to-back losses, their first 0-2 start in more than two decades. Their winless streak can be attributed to various factors, but a lack of effort does not appear to be one of them.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster made clear to point that out during a media availability session in the Patriots locker room on Wednesday afternoon.

“We do work hard. And that’s the part I’m bothered with, because we work so hard day-in and day-out,” Smith-Schuster said. “I see these guys come to work every single day, putting in the time, work and effort, and compete. And we fall up short two games, it’s frustrating.

“It’s like, you go home, you study all night long, and you go in and you’re so close. You need to have, like, an A+ to pass and you get like a B. It’s the worst feeling ever.”

The Patriots’ losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins followed a similar script. The team fell into an early hole, started clawing its way back, but ultimately came up short both times.

For Smith-Schuster, the problem is not the work that is being put in during the week. Instead, he views the execution on game day — especially early on — as the main reason why the team is being held back and still winless two weeks into the season.

“We put in so much work and I don’t think we have to work harder than what we’ve been doing,” he said. “It’s just that we can’t make those early mistakes.”

The upcoming Week 3 game against the New York Jets will be the Patriots’ next opportunity to right some wrongs in that regard and finally see some results for their work.

“We’re just hungry. We’re just hungry for a W,” Smith-Schuster said about the team’s mindset heading into the division matchup on Sunday. “We put in so much hard work these past two weeks. And now that we’re close, it’s kind of getting annoying. We want to, actually, put good stuff on film and go out there and perform, and get a win.”