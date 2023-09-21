Patriots sign veteran cornerback Breon Borders to practice squad, per agency

The New England Patriots have added a layer to the cornerback depth chart.

Veteran free agent Breon Borders agreed to terms with the organization’s practice squad on Thursday, as announced by his agency, Exclusive Sports Group.

Congrats to our guy @breski4 on signing with the Patriots! #BeExclusive pic.twitter.com/n6iO1Kz4XC — Exclusive Sports Group (@Exclusive_SG) September 21, 2023

Borders, 28, has appeared in 32 games since entering the NFL as an undrafted rookie out of Duke in 2017. His career includes six starts, seven pass deflections, one interception, one fumble recovery and 42 tackles. He stands with 526 snaps on defense and 329 snaps on special teams over that span.

Released by the Atlanta Falcons at the 53-man roster deadline, Borders had been suspended for the initial two games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances in June.

Listed at 6 feet, 189 pounds, the well-traveled Borders made previous stops with the Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears.

New England had two openings on the practice squad and a recent shortage at cornerback.

With Jack Jones on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury and Jonathan Jones inactive against Miami due to an ankle injury, Marcus Jones started and departed from the 24-17 loss due to a shoulder injury. The reigning first-team All-Pro was a non-participant on the initial injury report of Week 3.

The New York Jets host Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at MetLife Stadium.