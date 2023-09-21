Patriots vs. Jets Thursday injury report: Sidy Sow added to New England’s list of non-participants

The list of sidelined New England Patriots grew by one as New York Jets prep continued.

Rookie guard Sidy Sow joined defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and cornerback Marcus Jones among the active roster’s non-participants on Thursday. The Eastern Michigan product, who remained in the NFL’s concussion protocol last week, had started and stayed in for all 80 offensive snaps in the season opener. He was limited the practice prior.

Here’s the second injury report heading into Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at MetLife Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

G Sidy Sow (concussion)

DT Davon Godchaux (not injury related)

CB Marcus Jones (shoulder)

Jets

OT Duane Brown (shoulder, hip)

S Tony Adams (hamstring)

While Sow missed Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, Marcus Jones started in the secondary. He exited due to a shoulder injury after staying in for 20 snaps and was later downgraded to out. The reigning first-team All-Pro returner has now missed consecutive sessions along with the veteran Godchaux, whose absence from the defensive line has been for personal reasons. As for New York’s side of the injury report, the absences trimmed in half on Thursday as a pair of Jets were upgraded to limited.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

WR DeVante Parker (knee)

OT Trent Brown (concussion)

G Cole Strange (knee)

G Mike Onwenu (ankle)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

Jets

RB Breece Hall (knee)

OT Mekhi Becton (knee)

DE John Franklin-Myers (hip)

LB Quincy Williams (knee)

CB Michael Carter II (elbow)

K Greg Zuerlein (groin)

Dealing with an ankle injury, corner Jonathan Jones went from questionable to inactive 90 minutes prior to kickoff last Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The same went for Brown at left tackle while working back from a concussion. Both starters have now been participating in a limited capacity for back-to-back Patriots practices. The same is true for Barmore, whose name was added to the injury report with a knee issue on Wednesday. The No. 38 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft has been credited by Pro Football Focus for four quarterback hurries through his September starts.