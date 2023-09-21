The New England Patriots’ quest to upgrade the depth in their quarterback room continues. The latest addition to the group is Will Grier: as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the fifth-year passer will join the New England 53-man roster.

Grier will fill a spot previously occupied by cornerback Marcus Jones.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Jones suffered a torn labrum on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and is headed to injured reserve. He will miss at least the next four games.

Grier, 28, started his career as a third-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2019 draft. He started a pair of games as a rookie — going 28-for-52 for 228 yards with four interceptions — but never saw the field again.

The Panthers released him in 2021, and he was claimed off waivers by the Dallas Cowboys. After two years in the NFC East, Grier joined the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad.

Now, the Patriots have poached him. He therefore is now the fourth third-string quarterback brought in by the team this year, succeeding Trace McSorley, Matt Corral and Ian Book.

Grier will offer depth behind starter Mac Jones and second-string QB Bailey Zappe.

Jones, 24, joined the Patriots as a third-round selection in last year’s draft. Serving primarily as a rotational option at cornerback, he appeared in 15 games with four starts as a rookie and registered a pair of interceptions — including one pick-six — and a fumble recovery.

He also was named a first-team All-Pro for his work as a punt returner, averaging 12.5 yards per runback and scoring the decisive touchdown in a 10-3 win over the New York Jets. In addition, he saw action as a part-time wide receiver; Jones caught four passes for 78 yards and a score in 2022.

This season, he saw the field in both games, starting the contest against Miami but leaving in the early second quarter. His injury was the latest blow to a cornerback group that already was without Jonathan Jones (ankle) and Jack Jones (hamstring/IR).

The Patriots will play the New York Jets this week. The AFC East contest at MetLife Stadium will be kicked off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 24.