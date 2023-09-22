New England Patriots links 9/22/23 - Week 3 Patriots at Jets: Previews, matchups, keys to victory

The 2023 Patriots and Jets are probably more similar than we’d like to admit, besides that pesky 0-2 vs. 1-1 in the standings. New England can even that out on Sunday. After perusing all the matchups and keys and analysis, this game may simply come down to a tale of two quarterbacks: Mac Jones vs. Zach Wilson. Both teams have stout, aggressive defenses that will make points hard to come by. Remember that 10-3 slog of a game last November? The singular highlight was the final play when Marcus Jones ran back a punt to save us all from overtime. With Marcus Jones now on Injured Reserve (torn labrum), the Patriots will need a new hero to step up this week.
This important divisional game will hinge on which quarterback will be able to overcome their suspect offensive lines, and get the ball out quickly and accurately; Which offensive coordinator will have the more creative plan; And which team’s receivers won’t drop those must-have-it passes on 3rd down. Here’s hoping the Pats defenders are taking turns with the JUGS machine at practice. Go Pats!
TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Jets updated Injury Report.
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Gameplan: Keys to victory for New England in the Meadowlands. The Jets will try to turn QB Zach Wilson into a game manager by leaning on their running game as much as possible, so as the saying goes, stop the run and then have some fun (in the pass rush).
- Mike Dussualt identifies 10 key things to watch as the Pats seek their first win of the season against the Jets. 1. Pats O-line health and progress. The Patriots offensive line has allowed 30 pressures through two games, an astronomical number that takes precedence over the rest of the team’s issues, especially against an experienced and disruptive Jets front.
- Transactions: Patriots sign two players to the practice squad: CB Breon Borders and CB Azizi Hearn.
- What they’re saying: New York Jets.
LOCAL LINKS
- Murph (E2GSports) Monster Keys to Patriots victory over Gangrene. 1. First quarter points.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Pats–Jets Week 3: Key matchups, prediction. Patriots RBs vs. Jets front seven: Edge New York. Jets RBs vs. NE front seven: Edge New England. More.
- Taylor Kyles’ Scouting Report: 3 key matchups for the Patriots to get back on track vs the Jets. 1. Christian Gonzalez vs Garrett Wilson.
- Mike Kadllick spotlights 3 crucial clashes Week 3 vs. the Jets. 1. Zach Wilson vs. Bill Belichick. /Calling all ghosts.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Patriots at Jets preview. Zach Wilson has been a game manager and won’t win the 1-1 Jets any games himself. The Jets have a terrific defense (top 10 in 7 of last 10 games), but a very bad offense when they have a mediocre quarterback....The Jets Offensive line is not very good. Last season they had a 35.9% Pressure rate. It has already cost them their top QB. More.
- Chad Finn writes, the Patriots have beaten the Jets 14 straight times, and they’d better make it 15 straight on Sunday.
- Lauren Campbell highlights Chris Mason and Mark Daniels discussing if Week 3 is a must-win for the Patriots.
- Nick O’Malley’s Week 3 anti-analysis: Tom Brady getting sassy in retirement mode: Kids ‘don’t know (expletive)’. Mac Jones, graduate of the Belichick Media School, says the same thing three times in three different ways in response to three different questions. More!
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Ahead of Patriots showdown, Saleh admits Cowboys wore Jets defense out.
- Matt Dolloff explains how the Patriots’ lack of investment at tackle is quickly catching up to them.
- Mike Kadlick’s Patriots Practice Report: Godchaux returns, Marcus Jones still absent (placed on IR), and some new faces.
- Alex Barth sees the Patriots appearing to be getting healthier heading into Sunday’s matchup.
- Alex Barth notes OL Sidy Sow (concussion) could be out again this Sunday. Sow returned to practice Wednesday but his status was downgraded to ‘did not participate’ on yesterday’s injury report.
- Mark Daniels looks at how Kendrick Bourne added 15 pounds of muscle and transformed his game.
- Doug Kyed says the Patriots already have the NFL’s next great special teamer: 2nd-year pro Brenden Schooler was impressing his teammates well before Sunday’s impressive field goal block.
- Sophie Weller notes Jalen Mills isn’t satisfied with any ‘moral victories’.
- Meghan Ottolini wants Demario Douglas freed from the doghouse vs. Jets.
- Conor Ryan tells us 5 things to know about new Patriots QB Will Grier. New England signed Grier off the Bengals’ practice squad last night. 1. Grier has bounced around the NFL.
- Matt Dolloff Despite the whirlwind of moves at the QB position for the Patriots, they’re almost entirely for depth or practice squad purposes. Will Grier certainly fits into that category.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots Mailbag: Offensive personnel, pressure, and predictions.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Will Pop Douglas get out of Bill Belichick’s doghouse?
- Michael Hurley sees Patriots-Jets shaping up to be a Save-Your-Season Bowl, and makes his Week 3 picks. Patriots win. “I don’t anticipate many offensive points in this game, but the Patriots should honestly get enough on defense to secure that first victory of the year.”
NATIONAL NEWS
- Matt Verderame (SI) NFL Week 3: Mac Jones, Zach Wilson face pressure-packed tests; Only the Vikings blitz more than the Patriots and Jets; Plus, the key matchups in Lions-Falcons, Saints-Packers, Bills-Commanders and more.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: 15 contract-year players to watch.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs tears ACL in practice, will miss remainder of the 2023 season, per report. Patriots play the Cowboys in Week 4.
- Matt Verderame (SI) How NFL offensive linemen have gotten better at timing the snap.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Week 3 NFL picks: Patriots’ nightmare start continues with loss to Jets, 19-16.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) NFL Week 3 odds, picks: Patriots notch first win of 2023 season vs. Jets, 24-17.
- MMQB Staff (SI) NFL Week 3 picks. 5 out of 7 pick Pats to win.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Week 3 NFL picks. 3 out of 5 pick Pats to win.
VIEW FROM NEW YORK
- Jared Schwartz (NY Post) Patriots have owned the Jets thanks to Bill Belichick’s defensive mastery.
- Steve Serby (NY Post) Jets’ Robert Saleh faces moment of truth against Patriots.
- Brian Costello (NY Post) Jets keenly aware of lengthy struggles against Patriots.
- Ethan Greenberg (NewYorkJets) Jets vs. Patriots: 3 things to know for Week 3. 1. Jets defense tightening the screws. 2. Red-zone showdown. 3. Division stakes.
- Randy Lange (NewYorkJets) Sauce Gardner looks back a little, ahead a lot toward Jets-Patriots on Sunday.
- Skyler Carlin (JetsWire) Garrett Wilson: It’s ‘unacceptable’ for Jets to lose 14 straight to Patriots.
- John B (GangGreenNation) Are you more worried about Zach Wilson or the Jets offensive line?
- Bridget Hyland (NJ.com) Jets admit TE Jeremy Ruckert needs to get on field more.
- Billy Riccette (JetsWire) Jets 2023 snap count totals through two weeks.
- John B (GangGreenNation) Jeff Ulbrich and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad third down play calls.
