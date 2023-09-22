New England Patriots links 9/22/23 - Week 3 Patriots at Jets: Previews, matchups, keys to victory

The 2023 Patriots and Jets are probably more similar than we’d like to admit, besides that pesky 0-2 vs. 1-1 in the standings. New England can even that out on Sunday. After perusing all the matchups and keys and analysis, this game may simply come down to a tale of two quarterbacks: Mac Jones vs. Zach Wilson. Both teams have stout, aggressive defenses that will make points hard to come by. Remember that 10-3 slog of a game last November? The singular highlight was the final play when Marcus Jones ran back a punt to save us all from overtime. With Marcus Jones now on Injured Reserve (torn labrum), the Patriots will need a new hero to step up this week.

This important divisional game will hinge on which quarterback will be able to overcome their suspect offensive lines, and get the ball out quickly and accurately; Which offensive coordinator will have the more creative plan; And which team’s receivers won’t drop those must-have-it passes on 3rd down. Here’s hoping the Pats defenders are taking turns with the JUGS machine at practice. Go Pats!

TEAM TALK

Patriots-Jets updated Injury Report.

Evan Lazar's Patriots Gameplan: Keys to victory for New England in the Meadowlands. The Jets will try to turn QB Zach Wilson into a game manager by leaning on their running game as much as possible, so as the saying goes, stop the run and then have some fun (in the pass rush).

Mike Dussault identifies 10 key things to watch as the Pats seek their first win of the season against the Jets. 1. Pats O-line health and progress. The Patriots offensive line has allowed 30 pressures through two games, an astronomical number that takes precedence over the rest of the team's issues, especially against an experienced and disruptive Jets front.

Transactions: Patriots sign two players to the practice squad: CB Breon Borders and CB Azizi Hearn.

What they're saying: New York Jets.

