Newly signed Will Grier to serve as Patriots emergency QB on Sunday

The New England Patriots made their signing of quarterback Will Grier official on Friday. Despite Grier being with the team for just mere hours, he will already be in the team’s plans for Week 3.

Speaking Friday morning, head Coach Bill Belichick confirmed that Grier will serve as the team’s emergency third quarterback on Sunday.

“Yeah. That’s it,” Belichick responded when asked if Grier will be the Patriots’ emergency quarterback.

The rule is new for the NFL this season, allowing teams to have a third quarterback (that resides on the 53-man roster) dress and not count as part of the game day active roster. Grier, however, would not be able to enter the game unless Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe were injured.

While Jones and Zappe have been the lone quarterbacks on New England’s active roster this season, the Patriots have not yet used the emergency quarterback.

As for Grier, who the Patriots showed interest in before the 2019 NFL Draft, he now becomes the fourth third-string quarterback the Patriots have brought in this offseason following Trace McSorely, Matt Corral, and Ian Book.

“Want to work with him,” Belichick said Friday. “Feel like we need depth at that position. [Had] two quarterbacks. Long year.”