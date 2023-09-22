Patriots vs. Jets Friday injury report: Jonathan Jones among five questionable for New England

A full active roster was in attendance for the New England Patriots on Friday.

Five have since been listed as questionable to face New York Jets, including starting cornerback Jonathan Jones, who was inactive last weekend due to an ankle injury.

Here are the rest of the game statuses heading into Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET AFC East kickoff at MetLife Stadium.

OUT

Patriots

No players listed

Jets

G Wes Schweitzer (concussion)

S Tony Adams (hamstring)

Reigning first-team All-Pro returner Marcus Jones has been placed on injured reserve after reportedly sustaining a torn labrum in the 24-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. It marked his first start of the season in New England’s secondary. “It’s unfortunate,” head coach Bill Belichick said during his Friday press conference. “Obviously had a really good rookie year. Explosive player.”

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

G Mike Onwenu (ankle)

G Cole Strange (knee)

G Sidy Sow (concussion)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

Jets

OT Duane Brown (shoulder, hip)

DE John Franklin-Myers (hip)

K Greg Zuerlein (groin)

The Patriots had Sow back at practice after the rookie guard went from a limited participant on Wednesday to a non-participant on Thursday. The remainder of New England’s questionable also finished preparations in a partial capacity. But veteran starters in wide receiver DeVante Parker and offensive tackle Trent Brown have cleared the injury report. The former was inactive for Week 1 due to a knee ailment while the latter remained in the NFL’s concussion protocol for Week 2. As for the Jets, all three down as questionable practiced in full on Friday.