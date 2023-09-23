College football game day: Week 4 games, how to watch, and open thread

Welcome to the fourth game day of the 2023 college football season — and the first Pats Pulpit college open thread. Based on a suggestion by community member DrDunk, we thought we’d give this format a try.
Before talking ball, let’s take a look at today’s slate of games, including matchups between No. 6 Ohio State and No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 15 Ole Miss and No. 13 Alabama, and No. 19 Colorado and No. 10 Oregon.
CFB Week 4: Saturday Schedule
|Road Team
|Home Team
|Kickoff Time
|TV
|Location
|Road Team
|Home Team
|Kickoff Time
|TV
|Location
|Rutgers
|Michigan (2)
|12:00 PM
|BTN
|Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
|Florida State (4)
|Clemson
|12:00 PM
|ABC
|Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC
|Oklahoma (16)
|Cincinnati
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
|Army
|Syracuse
|12:00 PM
|ACCN
|JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY
|Auburn
|Texas A&M
|12:00 PM
|ESPN
|Kyle Field, College Station, TX
|Western Kentucky
|Troy
|12:00 PM
|ESPN U
|Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, AL
|Kentucky
|Vanderbilt
|12:00 PM
|SECN
|FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, TN
|Virginia Tech
|Marshall
|12:00 PM
|ESPN 2
|Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Huntington, WV
|SMU
|TCU
|12:00 PM
|FS1
|Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
|Tulsa
|Norther Illinois
|12:00 PM
|CBSSN
|Huskie Stadium, Dekalb, IL
|Western Michigan
|Toldedo
|1:30 PM
|ESPN+
|Glass Bowl, Toledo, OH
|Georgia Southern
|Ball State
|2:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Scheumann Stadium, Muncie, IN
|Colorado (19)
|Oregon (10)
|3:30 PM
|ABC
|Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR
|UCLA (22)
|Utah (11)
|3:30 PM
|FOX
|Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT
|Ole Miss (15)
|Alabama (13)
|3:30 PM
|CBS
|Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL
|Duke (18)
|UConn
|3:30 PM
|CBSSN
|Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, CT
|Miami (20)
|Temple
|3:30 PM
|ESPN2
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
|Florida Atlantic
|Illinois
|3:30 PM
|BTN
|Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL
|Maryland
|Michigan State
|3:30 PM
|NBC
|Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI
|Louisiana Tech
|Nebraska
|3:30 PM
|BTN
|Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE
|Boston College
|Louisville
|3:30 PM
|ACCN
|Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY
|BYU
|Kansas
|3:30 PM
|ESPN
|David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS
|Texas Tech
|West Virginia
|3:30 PM
|BIG12 | ESPN+
|Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV
|New Mexico
|Massachusetts
|3:30 PM
|ESPN+
|Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Amherst, MA
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Old Dominion
|3:30 PM
|ESPN+
|S.B. Ballard Stadium, Norfolk, VA
|Ohio
|Bowling Green
|3:30 PM
|ESPN+
|Doyt L. Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, OH
|Delaware State
|Miami OH
|3:30 PM
|ESPN+
|Yager Stadium, Oxford, OH
|UTSA
|Tennessee (23)
|4:00 PM
|SECN
|Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN
|Oklahoma State
|Iowa State
|4:00 PM
|FS1
|Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA
|Rice
|South Florida
|4:00 PM
|ESPN U
|Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
|Eastern Michigan
|Jacksonville State
|5:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Burgess-Snow Field, Jacksonville, AL
|Central Michigan
|South Alabama
|5:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL
|Gardner-Webb
|East Carolina
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenview, NC
|Liberty
|Florida International
|6:30 PM
|ESPN+
|Riccardo Silva Stadium, Miami, FL
|Georgia Tech
|Wake Forest
|6:30 PM
|CW NETWORK
|Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC
|Arkansas
|LSU (12)
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA
|Oregon State (14)
|Washington State (21)
|7:00 PM
|FOX
|Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA
|Charlotte
|Florida (25)
|7:00 PM
|SECN | ESPN+
|Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL
|Sam Houston
|Houston
|7:00 PM
|BIG12 | ESPN+
|TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX
|Colorado State
|Middle Tennessee
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, TN
|Arizona
|Stanford
|7:00 PM
|PAC12
|Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA
|Nicholls
|Tulane
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA
|Appalachian State
|Wyoming
|7:00 PM
|CBSSN
|Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY
|Southern Miss
|Arkansas State
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, AR
|Nevada
|Texas State
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, TX
|UAB
|Georgia (1)
|7:30 PM
|ESPN 2
|Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA
|Texas (3)
|Baylor
|7:30 PM
|ABC
|McLane Stadium, Waco, TX
|Ohio State (6)
|Notre Dame (9)
|7:30 PM
|NBC
|Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN
|Iowa (24)
|Penn State (7)
|7:30 PM
|CBS
|Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA
|Akron
|Indiana
|7:30 PM
|BTN
|Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN
|Memphis
|Missouri
|7:30 PM
|ESPN U
|The Dome at America's Center, St. Louis, MO
|Minnesota
|Northwestern
|7:30 PM
|BTN
|Ryan Field, Evanston, IL
|Mississippi State
|South Carolina
|7:30 PM
|SECN
|Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC
|Buffalo
|Louisiana
|7:30 PM
|ESPN+
|Cajun Field, Lafayette, LA
|North Carolina (17)
|Pittsburgh
|8:00 PM
|ACCN
|Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
|UCF
|Kansas State
|8:00 PM
|FS1
|Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS
|James Madison
|Utah State
|8:00 PM
|KJZZ
|Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT
|UNLV
|UTEP
|9:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX
|USC (5)
|Arizona State
|10:30 PM
|FOX
|Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ
|California
|Washington (8)
|10:30 PM
|ESPN
|Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA
|Kent State
|Fresno State
|10:30 PM
|CBSSN
|Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, CA
|New Mexico State
|Hawai'i
|12:00 AM
|FLO
|Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI
