College football game day: Week 4 games, how to watch, and open thread

Welcome to the fourth game day of the 2023 college football season — and the first Pats Pulpit college open thread. Based on a suggestion by community member DrDunk, we thought we’d give this format a try.

Before talking ball, let’s take a look at today’s slate of games, including matchups between No. 6 Ohio State and No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 15 Ole Miss and No. 13 Alabama, and No. 19 Colorado and No. 10 Oregon.

CFB Week 4: Saturday Schedule Road Team Home Team Kickoff Time TV Location Road Team Home Team Kickoff Time TV Location Rutgers Michigan (2) 12:00 PM BTN Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Florida State (4) Clemson 12:00 PM ABC Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC Oklahoma (16) Cincinnati 12:00 PM FOX Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH Army Syracuse 12:00 PM ACCN JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY Auburn Texas A&M 12:00 PM ESPN Kyle Field, College Station, TX Western Kentucky Troy 12:00 PM ESPN U Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, AL Kentucky Vanderbilt 12:00 PM SECN FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, TN Virginia Tech Marshall 12:00 PM ESPN 2 Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Huntington, WV SMU TCU 12:00 PM FS1 Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX Tulsa Norther Illinois 12:00 PM CBSSN Huskie Stadium, Dekalb, IL Western Michigan Toldedo 1:30 PM ESPN+ Glass Bowl, Toledo, OH Georgia Southern Ball State 2:00 PM ESPN+ Scheumann Stadium, Muncie, IN Colorado (19) Oregon (10) 3:30 PM ABC Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR UCLA (22) Utah (11) 3:30 PM FOX Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT Ole Miss (15) Alabama (13) 3:30 PM CBS Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL Duke (18) UConn 3:30 PM CBSSN Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, CT Miami (20) Temple 3:30 PM ESPN2 Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA Florida Atlantic Illinois 3:30 PM BTN Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL Maryland Michigan State 3:30 PM NBC Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI Louisiana Tech Nebraska 3:30 PM BTN Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE Boston College Louisville 3:30 PM ACCN Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY BYU Kansas 3:30 PM ESPN David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS Texas Tech West Virginia 3:30 PM BIG12 | ESPN+ Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV New Mexico Massachusetts 3:30 PM ESPN+ Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Amherst, MA Texas A&M-Commerce Old Dominion 3:30 PM ESPN+ S.B. Ballard Stadium, Norfolk, VA Ohio Bowling Green 3:30 PM ESPN+ Doyt L. Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, OH Delaware State Miami OH 3:30 PM ESPN+ Yager Stadium, Oxford, OH UTSA Tennessee (23) 4:00 PM SECN Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN Oklahoma State Iowa State 4:00 PM FS1 Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA Rice South Florida 4:00 PM ESPN U Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL Eastern Michigan Jacksonville State 5:00 PM ESPN+ Burgess-Snow Field, Jacksonville, AL Central Michigan South Alabama 5:00 PM ESPN+ Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL Gardner-Webb East Carolina 6:00 PM ESPN+ Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenview, NC Liberty Florida International 6:30 PM ESPN+ Riccardo Silva Stadium, Miami, FL Georgia Tech Wake Forest 6:30 PM CW NETWORK Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC Arkansas LSU (12) 7:00 PM ESPN Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA Oregon State (14) Washington State (21) 7:00 PM FOX Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA Charlotte Florida (25) 7:00 PM SECN | ESPN+ Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL Sam Houston Houston 7:00 PM BIG12 | ESPN+ TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX Colorado State Middle Tennessee 7:00 PM ESPN+ Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, TN Arizona Stanford 7:00 PM PAC12 Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA Nicholls Tulane 7:00 PM ESPN+ Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA Appalachian State Wyoming 7:00 PM CBSSN Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY Southern Miss Arkansas State 7:00 PM ESPN+ Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, AR Nevada Texas State 7:00 PM ESPN+ Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, TX UAB Georgia (1) 7:30 PM ESPN 2 Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA Texas (3) Baylor 7:30 PM ABC McLane Stadium, Waco, TX Ohio State (6) Notre Dame (9) 7:30 PM NBC Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN Iowa (24) Penn State (7) 7:30 PM CBS Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA Akron Indiana 7:30 PM BTN Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN Memphis Missouri 7:30 PM ESPN U The Dome at America's Center, St. Louis, MO Minnesota Northwestern 7:30 PM BTN Ryan Field, Evanston, IL Mississippi State South Carolina 7:30 PM SECN Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC Buffalo Louisiana 7:30 PM ESPN+ Cajun Field, Lafayette, LA North Carolina (17) Pittsburgh 8:00 PM ACCN Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA UCF Kansas State 8:00 PM FS1 Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS James Madison Utah State 8:00 PM KJZZ Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT UNLV UTEP 9:00 PM ESPN+ Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX USC (5) Arizona State 10:30 PM FOX Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ California Washington (8) 10:30 PM ESPN Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA Kent State Fresno State 10:30 PM CBSSN Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, CA New Mexico State Hawai'i 12:00 AM FLO Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

