Patriots downgrade Jonathan Jones, Sidy Sow to out on eve of Jets matchup

The New England Patriots will visit the New York Jets without two members of the active roster.

Rookie offensive lineman Sidy Sow and veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones have been downgraded to out, the organization announced Saturday. Both had been listed as questionable on the final injury report heading into the AFC East meeting.

Sow, 25, started and stayed in for all 80 snaps at right guard in Week 1 before entering the NFL’s concussion protocol. The fourth-round draft choice out of Eastern Michigan did not practice in Week 2 on the way to being inactive against the Miami Dolphins. He then participated in two of the team’s past three sessions in a limited capacity.

Jones, 30, will also miss a second straight divisional matchup while managing an ankle injury. The 2016 undrafted arrival and two-time Super Bowl champion from Auburn started the season opener versus the Philadelphia Eagles. He recorded one tackle and one pass deflection while seeing 80 percent of the snaps in the secondary.

The Patriots officially placed cornerback and returner Marcus Jones, who reportedly sustained a torn labrum, on injured reserve to end preparations. An additional three starters in guards Mike Onwenu and Cole Strange as well as defensive tackle Christian Barmore remain questionable.

No standard elevations from the practice squad will be in the fold for Sunday.

Kickoff at MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.