NFL Week 3 Sunday games: Patriots rooting guide, picks, open thread, and more

Beyond the New England Patriots looking for their first win of the season against the New York Jets, a full slate of Sunday games is on tap for Week 3.

Lets get right into this week’s Patriots Rooting Guide!

1:00 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts (1-1) at Baltimore Ravens (2-0): Go Colts! Beyond knocking down the undefeated Ravens, a Colts victory will improve New England’s strength of schedule. | CBS

Tennessee Titans (1-1) at Cleveland Browns (1-1): Go good game! Two AFC teams that could factor into the wild card hunt, New England will only benefit from one losing. | CBS

Atlanta Falcons (2-0) at Detroit Lions (1-1): Go good game! An all NFC matchup that doesn't impact the Patriots. | FOX

New Orleans Saints (2-0) at Green Bay Packers (1-1): Go Saints! While the all NFC match doesn't carry major weight, the Saints do fall on the Patriots’ schedule. | FOX

Houston Texans (0-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1): Go good game! A battle of the AFC South that holds no major impact on New England. | FOX

Denver Broncos (0-2) at Miami Dolphins (2-0): Go Broncos! No surprise here, as the Patriots will always take help within the AFC East. | CBS

Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) at Minnesota Vikings (0-2): Go Vikings! In an AFC vs. NFC matchup, the Patriots will side with the NFC. | FOX

Buffalo Bills (1-1) at Washington Commanders (2-0): Go Commanders! New England will hope Week 3 ends with them and Buffalo holding the same 1-2 record. | CBS

4:05 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers (0-2) at Seattle Seahawks (1-1): Go good game! No major impact here from a Patriots perspective. | CBS

4:25 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys (2-0) at Arizona Cardinals (0-2): Go Cowboys! Another all NFC game, but Dallas sits on New England’s schedule in Week 4. A win will benefit their strength of schedule. | FOX

Chicago Bears (0-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (1-1): Go Bears! We’ll always root for the NFC team in a battle of the opposing conferences. | FOX

8:20 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-1): Go good game! With two AFC teams that both are on New England’s schedule, there isn't much to gain here from a Patriots’ perspective. So, end your Sunday rooting for a competitive SNF match. | NBC

Make sure to check down below for the Pats Pulpit staff’s best picks today, while also heading to the comment section to discuss anything from Week 2 of the NFL season.

