Patriots vs. Jets: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The New England Patriots stay within the division yet again for a potential must-win Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets.

Here is all the broadcast information you need to Sunday’s game.

Week 3: Patriots vs. Jets

Kickoff: Sunday, Sept. 24, 1:00 p.m. ET

Stadium: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Broadcast: CBS, WBZ-TV Channel 4

Live stream: NFL+, Paramount+ (Local Market Only), YouTube/YouTube TV (via NFL Sunday Ticket)

Mobile: Patriots app, NFL app, SiriusXM app

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub, SiriusXM (New England: 385, Miami: 227)

Odds: Patriots -2.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

SB Nation Affiliate: Gang Green Nation

Pats Pulpit will have plenty of updates as well as our live in-game tracker online on game day. Please make sure to regularly check back for all the latest news, rumors and analysis.

We will also deliver updates and analysis on social media, so give us a follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Also make sure to follow Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) and Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39), who will be live from Foxborough on Sunday and throughout the season.