The New England Patriots head to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets as 2.5-point favorites in Week 3, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Patriots will be looking to battle the Jets and the elements to pick up their first win of the season.

We’ll see how the game unfolds, but here are some prop bets we like while you follow along with the action.

Chad Ryland, Over 6.5 Points (-105): How about a kicker prop bet to start this off?

In the first matchup between the Patriots and the Jets last year, Nick Folk attempted five field goals and an extra point. In the second, he had three field goal attempts and an extra point. The Patriots generated field goal opportunities against the Jets last season, and both of New York’s opposing kickers this season have surpassed the 6.5-point mark.

New England’s offense has consistently driven into field goal range this season, and Chad Ryland represents an upgrade in quality of the leg at the kicker position. If the offense continues to generate those opportunities and Ryland can capitalize through the elements, he should pass this bar easily.

Zach Wilson, Over 0.5 Interceptions (-175): Zach Wilson has thrown a pick in his last four games. He also threw three in two games against New England last year, and he has seven against New England is his career. No other team has picked him off more than three times, so it’s fair to say the Patriots have his number.

Meanwhile, New England’s defense has recorded a pick in six of its last seven games dating back to last season. Only the Philadelphia Eagles remained unscathed through the air. This line doesn’t have a ton of juice, but betting on Wilson throwing an interception against the Patriots seems like nearly a sure thing.

No NY Jets TD Scorer (+500): The Jets scored just two touchdowns in Week 1. One was a highlight-reel grab by Garrett Wilson, and the other was a punt returned for a touchdown. They had just one last week, also by Wilson. The second-year receiver is the best bet the Jets have at getting into the end zone, and Bill Belichick has a long history of shutting down opponents’ top option.

The last time these teams met, New England held the Jets to just three points. At +500 and with bad weather in the forecast, I like this bet a lot, especially with Jets left tackle Duane Brown now on injured reserve.

NE Patriots D/ST, Anytime TD Scorer (+650): The Patriots didn’t go four games in a row last season without a score on defense or special teams. Despite forcing a turnover in the first two weeks of the season, the defense was unable to return either for points. With rainy weather making fumbles more likely and wind gusts set to make throws sail, New England’s defense should have opportunities to take the football away from the Jets and come away with points.