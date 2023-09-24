The New England Patriots are 0-2 and in dire need of some success. They will hope to find it on Sunday against a New York Jets team facing all sorts of issues itself — including a prominent list of unavailable players.

The Patriots themselves are also not at full strength. However, they are in better shape overall as a look at their inactives list shows.

Patriots inactives

WR Kayshon Boutte

QB Will Grier

CB Jonathan Jones

OL Sidy Sow

OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

The Patriots originally did not rule out any players heading into the weekend, but they later added two players to that list: cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle) and offensive lineman Sidy Sow (concussion) will miss their second straight games, each. Joining them on the list of inactives on Sunday are three more players.

All three of them are healthy scratches: Kayshon Boutte appears to be little more than an emergency option at wide receiver at this point, with Tyrone Wheatley Jr. the same at offensive tackle.

As for quarterback Will Grier, he will serve as the third emergency quarterback. In case starter Mac Jones and backup Bailey Zappe both become unavailable, he would be allowed to enter the game even after being named inactive.

The biggest news from a Patriots perspective is that three of its questionables are good to go: guards Cole Strange (knee) and Michael Onwenu (ankle) will play, as will defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee).

Also on the field is offensive tackle Trent Brown, who missed last week’s game with a concussion.

Jets inactives

RB Israel Abanikanda

S Tony Adams

LB Zaire Barnes

WR Jason Brownlee

CB Bryce Hall

G Wes Schweitzer

The biggest players not available for the Jets are not listed here: star quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles four snaps into the season opener and is out for the year. Also joining him on IR this week was starting left tackle Duane Brown.