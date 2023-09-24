Patriots vs. Jets game day roster: Demario Douglas’ benching is in the past

The New England Patriots will try to finally get into the win column against the New York Jets on Sunday. In order to achieve that goal, they will again have the services of wide receiver Demario Douglas at their disposal.

The dynamic sixth-round rookie, after all, was benched after a lost fumble against Miami last week. With the book closed on that game, however, the rookie is getting another chance: not only is he on the game day roster, he also is expected to be quite heavily involved on the offensive side of the ball.

With that said, let’s take a look at New England’s 48-man roster for Week 3.

Patriots game day roster

Quarterback (2): Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe

Running back (3): Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott, Ty Montgomery II

Wide receiver (5): JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, Demario Douglas, Matthew Slater

Tight end (3): Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Pharaoh Brown

Offensive tackle (3): Trent Brown, Calvin Anderson, Vederian Lowe

Interior offensive line (5): Cole Strange, David Andrews, Michael Onwenu, Atonio Mafi, Jake Andrews

Interior defensive line (7): Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Deatrich Wise Jr., Lawrence Guy Sr., Keion White, Daniel Ekuale, Sam Roberts

Defensive edge (3): Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings

Linebacker (5): Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jahlani Tavai, Marte Mapu, Mack Wilson Sr., Chris Board

Cornerback (4): Christian Gonzalez, Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade, Ameer Speed

Safety (5): Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers, Jalen Mills, Brenden Schooler

Specialists (3): K Chad Ryland, P/H Bryce Baringer, LS Joe Cardona

Besides Douglas, the other big story is a return to strength up front. The starting five of Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Michael Onwenu and Calvin Anderson will play its first game together this year. Against a front as talented as the Jets’ having all hands on deck is certainly a positive.

Meanwhile, two players will make their season debuts: defensive tackle Sam Roberts and edge Anfernee Jennings have both been declared active after missing the first two games of the year as healthy scratches.

The average age of the Patriots’ game day roster is 26.7 years.

Patriots reserves

Game day inactives (5): WR Kayshon Boutte, QB Will Grier, CB Jonathan Jones, OL Sidy Sow, OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Practice squad (16): DB Joshuah Bledsoe, CB Breon Borders, WR/QB Malik Cunningham, OL James Ferentz, LB Joe Giles-Harris, RB Kevin Harris, CB Azizi Hearn, CB William Hooper, WR T.J. Luther, LB Calvin Munson, DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr., WR Jalen Reagor, OL Kody Russey, TE Matt Sokol, OT Andrew Stueber, P Corliss Waitman

Injured reserve return (4): CB Jack Jones, CB Marcus Jones OL Riley Reiff, WR Tyquan Thornton

Reserve/PUP (2): S Cody Davis, DE Trey Flowers

Other than the inactives, the Patriots’ reserve groups saw a handful of changes compared to last week. The most prominent is the addition of cornerback and All-Pro punt returner Marcus Jones being sent to injured reserve — a move that cleared the roster spot that was used to add Will Grier as the third quarterback.

In addition, the team made some practice squad moves. QB Ian Book and LB Ronnie Perkins are out, cornerbacks Breon Borders, Azizi Hearn and William Hooper are all in.

Kickoff for the Patriots’ Week 3 game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.