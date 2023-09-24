The New England Patriots offense did have some ups and downs early on in its Week 3 game against the New York Jets, but it finally found the end zone on its fourth possession: quarterback Mac Jones hit tight end Pharaoh Brown for a 58-yard touchdown off of play-action.

The touchdown pass is Jones’ fifth of the season, while the reception is Brown’s first ever as a Patriot. It put the Patriots up 10-0 over the Jets with 11:38 to go in the second quarter.

The play itself was preceded by Jones connecting with rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas to convert a 3rd-and-5 via a 15-yard connection. One play later, the Jets defense bit hard on the fake handoff and allowed Brown to get behind the defense and eventually home for six.