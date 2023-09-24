 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
LIVE SCORE Patriots 13 : 10 Jets

Filed under:

Patriots vs. Jets highlights: Mac Jones connects with Pharaoh Brown for 58-yard touchdown

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new

The New England Patriots offense did have some ups and downs early on in its Week 3 game against the New York Jets, but it finally found the end zone on its fourth possession: quarterback Mac Jones hit tight end Pharaoh Brown for a 58-yard touchdown off of play-action.

The touchdown pass is Jones’ fifth of the season, while the reception is Brown’s first ever as a Patriot. It put the Patriots up 10-0 over the Jets with 11:38 to go in the second quarter.

The play itself was preceded by Jones connecting with rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas to convert a 3rd-and-5 via a 15-yard connection. One play later, the Jets defense bit hard on the fake handoff and allowed Brown to get behind the defense and eventually home for six.

In This Stream

Patriots vs. Jets: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

View all 23 stories

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...