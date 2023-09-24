 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FINAL SCORE Patriots 15 : 10 Jets

Patriots vs. Jets highlights: Matthew Judon takes down Zach Wilson for a safety

By Bernd Buchmasser
The New England Patriots appeared to be in full control of their Week 3 game, but a lackluster performance on offense in the second half allowed the New York Jets back into the game. Luckily for the team, one of its best players came through in the clutch.

Defending a 3rd-and-15 from the 5-yard line, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson dropped back into the end zone to attempt a pass. However, he was swallowed by the Patriots’ pass rush led by edge defender Matthew Judon.

The Pro Bowler was able to get around left tackle Mekhi Becton to take down Wilson for the safety. The sack gave New England a 15-10 lead with 2:19 left in the fourth quarter.

