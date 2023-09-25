The New England Patriots got into the win column for the first time this season with a 15-10 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Here is who caught our eye for better or worse upon live viewing.

Winner: TE Pharaoh Brown. New England’s offense was searching for explosive plays coming into their Week 3 matchup. While many may not have turned to Pharaoh Brown in search of those explosives, he delivered. A nicely designed play-action pass resulted in Brown’s 58-yard touchdown — New England’s longest play of the season. Brown led the team with 71 receiving yards and played a big role in their rushing attack as well.

Loser: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. It was another quiet game for wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who finished with just one catch on three targets for five yards. The two incompletions his way were both key third-down plays late in the game where the chemistry between the receiver and Mac Jones seemed off. He also had an unnecessary illegal block penalty.

Winner: RB Ezekiel Elliott and the Rushing Attack. After a poor start to the year on the ground, the Patriots delivered their best rushing output of the season Sunday. That was lead by Elliott who piled up 80 yards on 16 carries.

“I thought he had a couple of real good runs today,” Bill Belichick said of Elliott. “He got his pads down. Got some tough yards. His vision was good on a couple of cut-back plays.”

Bill O’Brien also deserves credit for his wrinkle of using Pharaoh Brown as a fullback. In total, New England was just shy of the 4.0-yard average mark (3.9), which is what David Andrews noted postgame as the mark of a good ground game.

Loser: LS Joe Cardona and the Field Goal Operation. In a rainy and windy MetLife stadium, rookie kicker Chad Ryland was two-of-four on field goals — with all of his attempts coming from 48+ yards. A reoccurring theme on both of the misses were high snaps by veteran long snapper Joe Cardona that appeared to mess with the operation.

“Timing on a couple of them could’ve been better. We need to have a cleaner operation,” Belichick said. “

Winner: CB Christian Gonzalez. Another day, another strong showing from Christian Gonzalez. The rookie spent almost half of his day shadowing former Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and appeared to limit him to just two catches in coverage. Gonzalez also had a pass breakup while in smothering coverage on Allen Lazard.

Honorable mentions: