New England Patriots links 9/25/23 - Overreaction Monday: Zero turnovers; Defense smothers Jets

Ugly-schmugly... Patriots have a win, baby! No matter how much of a downer the 2022 season was for Pats fans, we always had the Jets. It’s nice to know the tradition continues. Sunday’s matchup showed a little more life than last November’s 10-3 slog. While I don’t want to paint this as an old-school classic defensive game, I adore this Patriots defense. Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers are hard-hitting beasts. Matt Judon, Keion White, Christian Barmore, amazing. When I re-watch this game, those are the guys I’m excited about watching more closely. JuJu Smith-Schuster? Not so much.
Mac Jones seemed to have a little more time to throw, so credit to the coaching staff for rearranging the deck chairs. Biggest takeaway from the offense: No turnovers. That’s huge. I said last week, if the Patriots change nothing except eliminating the turnovers they can win games. Second biggest takeaway: Scoring first. Always good to score but an added psyche boost to not be constantly playing from behind. Up next: the not-so-invincible Dallas Cowboys. Bring ‘em on!
- Post Game Notes: Patriots at Jets. Patriots extend streak to 15 straight wins over the New York Jets; Matthew Judon registers sack in third straight game. Has 12th career two-sack game; Defense holds Jets to 38 yards rushing; More!
- Gamebook: Full Patriots-Jets stats.
- Evan Lazar’s Game Observations: Play of the Game: 1. TE Pharoah Brown’s 58-yard catch-and-run TD in 2nd quarter. 2. Defense dominates QB Zach Wilson for 15th-straight win over the Jets. 3. Bill O’Brien gets rushing attack rolling with fullback wrinkle; More!
- Mike Dussault gives us five key takeaways from the Patriots win over the Jets. 1. Pats get first lead of ‘23.
- Post Game Quotes: Patriots and Jets.
- Post Game Pressers: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones - Ja’Whaun Bentley - Matthew Judon - Jabrill Peppers - David Andrews.
- Highlights: Week 3, Patriots vs. Jets at MetLife Stadium. (5.44 min. video)
- Zack Cox shares nine thoughts on the Patriots’ ugly Week 3 win. 2. Lacking depth at cornerback and clearly not fearing Wilson’s passing ability, the Patriots played far more snaps than usual in their base defense, only deploying five or six defensive backs in obvious passing situations.
- Alex Barth gives us 10 takeaways from the Patriots’ ‘too close for comfort’ win over the Jets: Not helping the kicker; Wide receiver usage; Fullback (!) usage; More!
- Mike Kadlick offers 5 immediate thoughts from last night’s 15-10 win. 4 - Finally, some stability at offensive line… at least at tackle.
- Mark Daniels picks 3 reasons why the Patriots beat the Jets. 1. The Patriots limited Zach Wilson. ‘The Jets QB looked shaky from the jump.’
- Nick O’Malley tells us everything we need to know about the Pats’ 15-10 win. 1. We’re going to start off with the moment that probably made Patriots fans angriest: the pass interference call against Myles Bryant. 2. Wilson had one brilliant drive, which ended with a touchdown in the fourth quarter (after the penalty on Bryant). But outside of that, it was a brutal game for the Jets on offense.
- Justin Leger shares his Pats-Jets takeaways: Run game makes strides in first win of 2023.
- Karen Guregian details Pharoah Brown’s huge touchdown to help the team win. The Patriots set it up using play-action with Mac Jones under center. After handing the ball off several times, the Patriots quarterback faked the handoff, drawing the safeties up, before hitting Brown with a perfectly thrown ball.
- Karen Guregian assesses how Mac Jones performed in yesterday’s must-win game, in the elements vs. the Jets.
- Chris Mason relays Demario Douglas on why it didn’t take him long to escape Bill Belichick’s doghouse. “I feel like it started in practice, how I came with my attitude. I’ve got that play-the-next-play mentality and came to practice with that mentality. And I harped on ball security. So this game, I made it show. I always finished with the ball.”
- Datkota Randall hears from Matthew Slater on how he feels about the Belichick-hot seat chatter: “No one in here is questioning what Bill’s doing. He’s our leader. He’s got a proven track record. We all have a ton of faith in him. He’s still the best coach in the history of football. So, regardless of what people say, they can’t argue that fact.”
- Dakota Randall picks three studs, three duds from the Pats’ much-needed victory over the Jets.
- Phil Perry’s Stock Watch: Matthew Judon tops off big day vs. Jets with clutch safety.
- Matt Dolloff picks his Patriots Ups & Downs: Who stood out in Week 3.
- Andy Hart posts his Pats-Jets thumbs up, thumbs down: Pharaoh Brown steals the show and the win.
- Brad Spielberger (PFF) NFL Week 3 Game Recap: New England Patriots 15, New York Jets 10. ‘On a sloppy field with paint smears all over, amidst heavy fog and winds, this was an ugly one from start to finish. ... Mac Jones continued his steady and consistent play and did just enough to come away with the Patriots’ first win of the season.’
- Game Center (NFL.com) Patriots 15 at Jets 10: Drives, stats, highlights.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Patriots hold off Jets for first win of season.
- Jori Epstein (Yahoo! Sports) Same ol’ Jets: Gang Green 0-15 vs. Patriots recently.
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Week 3 takeaways: Dolphins look like Super Bowl vontenders; Plus, the Colts got a signature win in Baltimore, the DeMeco Ryans/C.J. Stroud era in Houston looks promising, Deshaun Watson may have turned a corner and the Chargers saved their season.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Week 3: De’Von Achane’s not-undersized impact and C.J. Stroud’s “grown men”.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Week 3: What we learned from Sunday’s games. 2. Patriots do just enough offensively, but it’s still not pretty. 3. Matthew Judon, Christian Barmore to the rescue.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Week 3: Big questions, risers, fallers and takeaways. Patriots: Did Ezekiel Elliot show he can be a bigger part of the offense?
- Will Brinson (CBS Sports) Sorting the Sunday Pile, Week 3: Dolphins send statement with 70 burger, Taylor Swift shows up in K.C.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Week 3 overreactions, reality checks. Should Dolphins have pursued history?
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) Five trends that came into focus in Week 3: Dolphins’ dynamic offense, reality checks for two NFC teams. 3. The loss of Aaron Rodgers was just as devastating as we expected.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 3 grades. Patriots C+, Jets D+. ‘New England earned its first win of the season in Week 3, but it didn’t come without some lumps.’
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL winners and losers. Loser: NY Jets repeating last season.
- Brian Costello (NY Post) Zach Wilson struggles again as Jets lose 15th straight to Patriots.
- Billy Riccette (JetsWire) 15 is the unlucky number of the day: Instant analysis as Jets lose 15th straight to Pats.
- Skyler Carlin (JetsWire) 5 takeaways from Jets’ 15-10 loss to the Pats. Zach Wilson and the offense was woeful again
- Eric Allen (NewYorkJets) Jets-Patriots Game Recap: Late rally falls short in 15-10 loss to New England.
- Mike Vaccaro (NY Post) Jets are team crying for change as season already looks like a Hail Mary.
- Christian Arnold (NY Post) Robert Saleh says Zach Wilson will remain Jets starter after dreadful outing.
- Ryan Dunleavy (NY Post) Michael Carter explains frustrated sideline outburst on assistant: ‘Have to control myself’
