New England Patriots links 9/25/23 - Overreaction Monday: Zero turnovers; Defense smothers Jets

Ugly-schmugly... Patriots have a win, baby! No matter how much of a downer the 2022 season was for Pats fans, we always had the Jets. It’s nice to know the tradition continues. Sunday’s matchup showed a little more life than last November’s 10-3 slog. While I don’t want to paint this as an old-school classic defensive game, I adore this Patriots defense. Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers are hard-hitting beasts. Matt Judon, Keion White, Christian Barmore, amazing. When I re-watch this game, those are the guys I’m excited about watching more closely. JuJu Smith-Schuster? Not so much.

Mac Jones seemed to have a little more time to throw, so credit to the coaching staff for rearranging the deck chairs. Biggest takeaway from the offense: No turnovers. That’s huge. I said last week, if the Patriots change nothing except eliminating the turnovers they can win games. Second biggest takeaway: Scoring first. Always good to score but an added psyche boost to not be constantly playing from behind. Up next: the not-so-invincible Dallas Cowboys. Bring ‘em on!

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

VIEW FROM NEW YORK