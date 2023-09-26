New England Patriots links 9/26/23 - Special teams, situational awareness back on the menu

Two improvements to mention: Zero turnovers on offense and improvement on special teams. Bill Belichick mentioned the turnovers as a point of emphasis when he addressed the team after the game in the locker room. We all know how much he values that plus/minus rating.
Despite the two missed field goal attempts, Belichick praised the special-teamers. The two missed field goal attempts weren’t the fault of rookie kicker Chad Ryland. Belichick cited bad weather conditions and two high snaps for the misses. When Marcus Jones is healed up we’ll see better field position with him returning punts. The man is electric and will make a difference. For now I’m happy with Joe Judge back in charge and the unit not making the mistakes it did last season. One step at a time.
TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar’s After Further Review: Evaluating the Patriots passing game, Christian Gonzalez’s performance, and more in the win over the Jets. The passing game might not be firing on all cylinders yet, but we are starting to see the end game for Bill O’Brien’s group.
- Mike Dussault calls attention to how the Patriots got contributions from a number of new players in their first victory of the 2023 season.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Christian Barmore - Trent Brown - Jahlani Tavai.
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Bill Belichick and Mac Jones.
- Locker Room Celebration following the win over the Jets. (1.33 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Taylor Kyles’ Film Room: Ups and downs from the Patriots win. Mac Jones a mixed bag on downfield throws; Offensive line takes step in the right direction; More.
- Michael Hurley serves up some still-warm leftover Patriots thoughts: The Patriots got their first win of the year, but there was a whole lot to dislike about this game.
- Jerry Thornton shares his knee-jerk reactions to Week 3: Patriots vs. Jets. “A win is a win, regardless of how objectively terrible Zach Wilson is. As inert as the Patriots was at times, they were facing a Jets defense that we’ve been told for two years was Super Bowl caliber. And which tied Josh Allen’s brain into a balloon animal not two weeks ago.”
- Taylor Kyles gives us his takeaways from the Week 3 win at the Jets: Offense makes two big improvements... but is still hurting itself with self-inflicted errors and missed chances.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) The Morning After: How much longer can defense carry Patriots?
- Conor Ryan explains how winning in the trenches paved the way to a win.
- Mike D’Abate’s Patriots-Jets Notebook: Judon attacks Zach; Pharaoh ‘arrival’; Three TE set sparks the run; More!
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Monday Afternoon Thoughts: Patriots started off great on third down, but fell apart.
- Phil Perry issues his Week 3 Patriots Report Card: Defense flexes on Zach Wilson for first win.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots Week 3 Report Card. Matt Chatham: “If you fall for playing the hypothetical game of ‘if the Jets had Rodgers, the Pats obviously lose yesterday,’ make sure you also give New England back their three missing CBs before choking on that bait, please & thank you.”
- Alex Barth notes, even with Sunday’s win, Bill Belichick knows the Patriots’ offensive production still isn’t enough.
- Tom E. Curran sees the Patriots making progress but says they’re still a long way from being a good team.
- Eric Wilbur writes how the The Patriots are forgettable, infuriating, and not worth much of your attention. But at least they’re not the Jets. /uh, gee, thanks for weighing in.
- Chad Finn adds that the Patriots are not a bad team. We just don’t know what they are because the hapless Jets are not a barometer.
- Mike Reiss notes how after posting his best game with the Patriots, Ezekiel Elliott said it would be fun to play in front of family and friends in Dallas.
- Clare Cooper spotlights touchdown scorer Pharaoh Brown. Brown was signed to the Patriots practice squad August 30th 2023, and was elevated to the 53 man roster September 4th.
- Andrew Callahan reports the Patriots credit captain Matthew Slater for motivational speech before Jets win
- Dakota Randall relays JuJu Smith-Schuster who owned up to his bad penalty, and what was behind it.
- Mike Kadlick highlights WEEI guest Bill Belichick with some high praise for Christian Gonzalez.
- Doug Kyed reports Bill Belichick is standing by starting RB Rhamondre Stevenson through early-season struggles.
- Sophie Weller finds Bill Belichick complimentary of rookie special teamers, competing in challenging conditions.
- Pats Procrastination podcast: Clazzy Clare and Chudders discuss the win over the ‘New Jersey’ Jets. (36 min.)
- Mike D’Abate recaps the action from the Meadowlands: Better Mac, than Zach — Pharoah Brown and the three TE sets — Christian Gonzalez has arrived — Matthew Judon comes through. (27 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Steve Gardner (USA Today) Bill Belichick delivers classic line on Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship: “Well, I would say that Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest.”
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Ezekiel Elliott “disappointed” to leave Cowboys, ready to play them this week.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) The Hot Read, Week 3: Can the Miami Dolphins be the best offense of all time? Plus: The Chargers save their season, poor officiating almost ruins the day, the Cardinals stun the Cowboys, award winners, and—wait, the Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce rumors were correct?!?
- Mike Tanier (The Messenger) Monday Walkthrough, NFL Week 3: Tyreek Hill, MVP; Plus, the Cowboys’ crumble earlier than usual, dark horses strut their stuff and, sure, a little bit of Taylor Swift.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) 32 things we learned in NFL Week 3: Bewilderment abounds in Cowboys’ loss, Chargers’ win. 17. The New England Patriots have now beaten the reeling New York Jets 15 consecutive times. Fifteen.
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read: Who deserves respect after 3 games? Plus, most intriguing Week 4 matchup, MVP rankings.
- Gordon McGuinness (PFF) NFL Week 3: PFF Team of the Week & player awards. C David Andrews included.
- Dalton Wasserman (PFF) Grading all 31 first-round picks after Week 3. Christian Gonzalez: Gonzalez was excellent again in Week 4. Although he allowed a team-high five catches and 45 yards, he was squaring off with the Jets’ best receivers in Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard. His lone pass breakup came while he was tightly covering Lazard on a curl route. His best work was against Wilson, as he repeatedly won with his length, footwork and press technique. Allowing three catches for just 18 yards to Garrett Wilson is a win for Gonzalez. He is currently the fifth-highest-graded cornerback in the NFL.
- Lorenzo Reyes (USA Today) Week 3 winners, losers: Josh McDaniels dooms Raiders with inexcusable field-goal call.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Week 3 winners and losers.
- Timo Riske (PFF) A statistical review of NFL Week 3: Game by game.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) So, which NFL teams can actually win the Super Bowl?
- Nate Davis (USA Today) Aaron Rodgers’ injury among 55 reasons cursed Jets’ Super Bowl drought will reach 55 years.
