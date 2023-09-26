New England Patriots links 9/26/23 - Special teams, situational awareness back on the menu

Two improvements to mention: Zero turnovers on offense and improvement on special teams. Bill Belichick mentioned the turnovers as a point of emphasis when he addressed the team after the game in the locker room. We all know how much he values that plus/minus rating.

Despite the two missed field goal attempts, Belichick praised the special-teamers. The two missed field goal attempts weren’t the fault of rookie kicker Chad Ryland. Belichick cited bad weather conditions and two high snaps for the misses. When Marcus Jones is healed up we’ll see better field position with him returning punts. The man is electric and will make a difference. For now I’m happy with Joe Judge back in charge and the unit not making the mistakes it did last season. One step at a time.

