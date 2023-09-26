Trent Brown appreciative of Patriots adjusting his contract: ‘A nice raise, nice gesture’

The New England Patriots restructured Trent Brown’s contract recently, adding a total of $2 million in incentives to his previous deal. While the maximum value of the deal is still relatively manageable for a player at his position, the veteran left tackle was appreciative of the adjustment.

“It was a nice raise, nice gesture,” Brown told reporters on Monday. “And it still allows me to be a free agent at the end of the year. So, I’m appreciative of that. And now it’s time to play ball.”

And play ball Brown did.

After missing the Patriots’ Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins because of a concussion, he returned to the field versus the New York Jets on Sunday. Playing all 72 offensive snaps at his left tackle spot, he delivered a quality performance against one of the best defensive lines in the NFL.

Brown did not allow any pressures in 30 pass blocking snaps and also was vital to the Patriots having their best day on the ground so far this season. New England ended the day with 157 rushing yards, including 53 to the left side of the line.

“It definitely felt good to be out on the field,” Brown said about his return. “As a competitor, you never want to miss time especially in real, live situations. So, it was a blessing to be back out there.”

As for his performance, he sounded pleased as well.

“I think I played OK.”

According to Miguel Benzan, Brown can earn up to $6.25 million in incentives this season. He will get an additional $750,000 each for playing 65 and 75 percent of offensive snaps, as well as $1 million for 75, 80, 85 and 90 percent. The final $750,000 escalator can be reached by playing 93 percent of snaps or making the Pro Bowl on the original ballot.

Brown originally joined the Patriots via trade from San Francisco in 2018. He left for the Las. Vegas Raiders after one year but was reacquired by New England in 2021. Brown restructured his contract as part of that move and was eventually re-signed last offseason via a two-year, $13 million pact.

Despite this recent restructure, he is still scheduled to enter free agency next spring.