The New England Patriots’ defensive line suffered some injuries during Sunday’s win over the New York Jets, and it appears one of them is of the serious variety. Interior lineman Daniel Ekuale is feared to have suffered a torn biceps, as first reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

While more tests have to be conducted before a definitive diagnosis, the Patriots are reportedly bracing for the loss of the rotational defender.

Ekuale, 29, landed awkwardly on his left arm after a run play in the second quarter. He jogged off the field under his own power, and was initially announced as questionable to return. However, he was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the game at the half.

Before going down, Ekuale had been on the field for 53 of the Patriots’ defensive snaps this season and 12 more on special teams. He registered three tackles along the way.

Starting his career in Cleveland and Jacksonville, the former undrafted free agent arrived in New England in 2021. Starting on the practice squad, he was a regular game-day elevatee who eventually earned a spot on the 53-man roster the following season. In total, he has appeared in 26 regular season and playoff games for the team.

With him likely to miss the remainder of the season, the Patriots’ defensive line depth will be down to seven players. Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Deatrich Wise Jr., Lawrence Guy, Keion White and Sam Roberts are on the active roster, with Jeremiah Pharms Jr. residing on the practice squad.

In addition to Ekuale, Godchaux also suffered an injury against the Jets. The starting nose tackle left the game with an ankle injury suffered one snap before Ekuale went down.