New England Patriots links 9/27/23 - Waiting on Douglas to ‘pop’; Veteran receivers get more snaps

Lots of nonsense going around lately. Old rivals come out of the woodwork to tell tall tales about the 2004 Steelers’ AFC Championship loss to the low-down, sign-stealing Patriots is just one thing. Dallas OC Brian Schottenheimer suggests an interrogation of former Cowboys players may be going on at Gillette Stadium is another. Can’t forget “sack-gate” either. Just another day at the office for Pats fans.

The Demario Douglas ‘doghouse’ is also nonsense. Bill O’Brien will play whichever receivers he thinks will perform the best, considering the opponent, the game plan and practice. Last year, Kendrick Bourne supposedly inhabited that same doghouse for most of the season. Reality was closer to Bourne not being as checked in as he should have been. I believe Douglas will show up more and more over the course of the season.

Rob Gronkowski talks about how he had to work extra hard his first year, tightening up his routes so he would be precisely where Tom Brady needed him to be when Brady needed him there — or Brady wasn’t going to throw it to him. The rookie Demario Douglas most likely still needs to work on timing and chemistry with Mac Jones, and my guess is that’s why his snaps are a bit lower than we’ll see later on.

