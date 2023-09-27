Patriots vs. Cowboys: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

Coming off their first win of the season, the New England Patriots will travel to Texas to take on one of the most talented teams in the NFL: the Dallas Cowboys, who are entering Week 4 with a 2-1 record.

For the Patriots, the Cowboys will be a challenge on both sides of the ball. Not only are they ranked top five in points on both offense and defense, they also lead the league in turnover differential.

If there ever was a time for New England to play a full 60-minute game, now is it.

