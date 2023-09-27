The New England Patriots returned to the practice fields with perfect attendance as Dallas Cowboys week got underway.

Offensive lineman Cole Strange and defensive lineman Davon Godchaux were present and among Wednesday’s five limited participants. Knee and ankle ailments, respectively, saw both starters depart one quarter apart in what became a 15-10 win over the New York Jets.

Here’s the first injury report ahead of Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at AT&T Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

No players listed

Cowboys

WR CeeDee Lamb (not injury related — rest)

OT Tyron Smith (knee)

G Zack Martin (ankle)

C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring)

DE DeMarcus Lawrence (not injury related — rest)

New England’s active roster moves forward without the sub-rushing Daniel Ekuale, who reportedly sustained a torn biceps at MetLife Stadium and has been placed on injured reserve. As for Dallas, three members of the starting offensive line did not practice on Wednesday, including two members of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade team.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

G Cole Strange (knee)

G Sidy Sow (concussion)

DT Davon Godchaux (ankle)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

Cowboys

G Chuma Edoga, Elbow

The Patriots downgraded two players from questionable to out before traveling to East Rutherford last weekend. Sow played 80 offensive snaps in the season opener, but has remained in the league’s concussion protocol since then. And Jones has missed back-to-back games due to an ankle injury after starting in the secondary against the Philadelphia Eagles. The rookie guard and the veteran cornerback continued to practice in a partial capacity on Wednesday. So did Barmore, who recorded his first sack of the fall as New England’s interior defensive line battled attrition.