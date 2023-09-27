Patriots sign defensive lineman Manny Jones to practice squad, per report

A recent workout is back in Foxborough following injuries up front.

The New England Patriots have signed defensive tackle Manny Jones to the practice squad, as first reported Wednesday by Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

Jones, 24, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Colorado State product began his rookie regular season on the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad and went on to appear in four games. Those games included six tackles through 59 snaps on defense and nine snaps on special teams.

Claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Steelers in May, Jones cleared waivers following the league’s 53-man roster deadline in August. He recorded one tackle and one quarterback hit during preseason action.

Starting Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux was downgraded to out due to an ankle injury last Sunday against the New York Jets. Since then, sub-rushing interior lineman Daniel Ekuale has been placed on injured reserve after reportedly sustaining a torn biceps in the 15-10 win at MetLife Stadium.

A spot on the practice squad of 16 was opened with the release of cornerback William Hooper.

The Dallas Cowboys host Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at AT&T Stadium.